Brian Laundrie Look-A-Like Accosted By Feds As Manhunt Continues Amid Multiple Alleged Sightings

As the manhunt for Brian Laundrie continues, more and more sightings of the person of interest in the Gabby Petito case have been reported, which have led to some complicated results. Some unfortunates who share physical features with the Florida native and former fiance of Petito have had to face federal agents in a case of mistaken identity. With alleged sightings of Laundrie continuing to pour in from the watchful and deeply invested public, these sorts of encounters may continue to play out.

The Manhunt For Brian Laundrie Stretches On

A man was recently accosted by federal agents at a hotel near the Appalachian trail authorities believe Brian Laundrie may be traveling through. Laundrie is currently wanted for debit card fraud and is a person of interest in the death of Gabby Petito, his fiance. Petito was reported missing on September 11th, ten days after Laundrie returned to his family’s home in Florida.

Petito’s body was discovered a week later on September 19, just a few days after Laundrie’s family reported him missing. At that time, Laundrie was a person of interest in her disappearance. But after her death was confirmed, authorities issued a warrant for his arrest, though it wasn’t in connection with Petito’s death just yet. Though a coroner determined Petito’s death was a homicide, specifically caused by strangulation, Laundrie is still just a person of interest in the case.

The continued media attention on the case has unleashed a flurry of calls claiming to have spotted the missing Laundrie. For men who bear a passing resemblance to him, this has led to some uncomfortable moments. Severin Beckwith had been hiking the Appalachian trail with a friend in North Carolina when they stopped for the night at the Fontana Village Resort & Marina hotel.

He and his companion were asleep when they were awoken by loud knocking at their door. Before they could answer, federal agents with riot gear and shields burst in with guns drawn. Beckwith was quickly pinned down and an agent announced to the room that he had the same notch on his left ear as Laundrie, Beckwith told the New Yorker.

A Happy Ending For Beckwith

Fortunately for Beckwith, he was able to verify his identity with the agents using his ID and was able to prove he didn’t have Laundrie’s tattoos. He was soon released and advised to shave his beard to lessen his resemblance to Laundrie as he’d recently shaved his head, which made him look even more like the wanted man. He was also given a free night at the hotel after it was revealed that staff at the establishment had ratted him out to authorities.

Alleged Sightings Continue To Pour In

There have been several reported sightings of Laundrie as his disappearance continues to drag on. A property owner in Florida submitted surveillance footage of a man who looks like Laundrie riding a rickety bike down a rarely used country road while carrying a large, black backpack.

While it’s unknown if this latest alleged sighting has any connection to Laundrie, it proves that the entire nation is still captivated by the tragic case. Hopefully, Laundrie either turns himself in or is caught soon so this madness can end and Petito’s family and loved ones can finally get a sense of closure after her deeply sad and untimely death.