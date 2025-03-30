brian-austin-green-reveals-text-exchange-between-him-and-machine-gun-kelly

Brian Austin Green revealed the text message exchange between him and Machine Gun Kelly regarding his comments about the rapper’s breakup with his ex-wife, Megan Fox.

The comments were made in early February when Green told MGK to “just be honest” and stop trying to “drag other people.”

“Bro,” Green declared, per the Daily Mail. “Just be honest for once in your life. Stop caring so much about how you’re perceived that you will try and drag other people.”

Brian Austin Green then shared last week that Machine Gun Kelly didn’t like his comments.

Shortly after the Beverly Hills, 90210 star lashed out online, the rapper sent a DM to him.

“Stop asking when our child is gonna be born,” MGK allegedly told Green in a since-deleted screenshot posted on the actor’s Instagram Story. “You the FEDS. Quit calling TMZ and focus on that apology you owe me for speaking my name in public.”

Machine Gun Kelly then wanted Brian Austin Green to know that he “chose the wrong one to f— with.” He also encouraged the actor to “go back” to making cereal commercials.

Meanwhile, Green, who was married to Fox from 2010 to 2020 and shares three children, Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8, with her, laughed at MGK’s remarks.

“I didn’t know ‘child actor’ was something bad,” Green replied. He then referenced Leonardo DiCaprio by writing, “Leo, careful. He may be coming for you next.”

Brian Austin Green Slammed Machine Gun Kelly For His Childish Behavior in Late 2024

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox broke up in late 2024, weeks after they announced the pregnancy. Fox allegedly discovered text messages from other women on his phone.

“He’s in his 30s, isn’t he?” Green asked at the time. “In your 30s, f–. Grow up. Like, she’s pregnant.”

Brian Austin Green previously revealed why he called out Machine Gun Kelly.

“That’s not something that I normally do,” he told People. “But it just really at the time, really got under my skin to read about his sort of take on it. So I spoke my mind, but then I’ve since come to terms with the fact that I won’t do that anymore. I’m going to shut up and just sit back.”

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly sparked romance speculation months after the actress’ divorce from Brian Austin Green. They got engaged in 2022 but had an on/off relationship for a while.