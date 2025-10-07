Brazilian Fashion Influencer Dies After Getting “Fox Eyes” Procedure

A fashion influencer from Brazil has died after undergoing a procedure to get “fox eyes.” According to the Daily Mail, 31-year-old Adair Mendes Dutra Junior passed away on October 3. This was a month after the influencer claimed they suffered from “fox eye” surgery complications.

Brazilian Influencer Dies Months After Undergoing “Fox Eyes” Procedure And Getting Infection

The content creator with over 100,000 Instagram followers told his followers a month before his death that he sustained an infection, according to an interview with Brazilian outlet Feed TV via PEOPLE. Celebrity surgeon Fernando Garbi allegedly performed this cosmetic surgery in March 2025.

This “fox eye” surgery is supposed to lift the outer corners of your eyes. It makes your eyes resemble a sharper, feline shape and is popular among celebrities and influencers.

Junior revealed in this interview that he visited a local hospital for medical treatment after the infection. Although he claimed a dermatologist was actively checking his health, this infection sprang out of nowhere. He even showed videos of himself receiving the cosmetic treatment, and follow-up videos of his swollen and bruised face.

Now, a month later, Junior’s friend Gean Souza confirmed the tragic death in Quem, a Brazilian magazine. Souza recalled Junior’s final days in Portuguese, alleging that Junior “became ill, felt very short of breath, and was taken to the nearest emergency room at a public hospital.”

A Hidden Lawsuit

He arrived at a hospital the day of his death, and unfortunately, didn’t make it. Things get fishier after local outlet Portal Leo Dias obtained legal documents showing that Junior filed an investigation request against the celebrity surgeon prior to his death.

Junior had reportedly wanted to sue Garbi for six crimes with the 15th Police District of São Paulo. Some of these crimes include illegal practice of medicine, fraudulent misrepresentation, and serious bodily injury.

On October 5, Garbi retaliated with a statement on Instagram. In Portuguese, Garbi’s lawyer denied that Garbi had any cause in Junior’s death. It also mentioned that any claims of Garbi’s alleged malpractice were said “by people eager for brief moments of notoriety.”

“All legal measures, in the civil and criminal spheres, will be taken against the authors of the insults and slander, so that they respond, to the exact extent of their responsibilities, for the injuries perpetrated against Doctor Fernando,” it said.

In the interview with Quem, Souza went on to remember his influencer friend as “a very dear person.” He added, “He still had many dreams to fulfill, he wanted to be closer to his family, to go abroad. What we want now is justice.”