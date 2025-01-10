Brawl Between NBA Fans Breaks Out During Knicks-Raptors Game in Wild Video

The New York Knicks 112-98 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday wasn’t the most interesting brawl in the building.

Cameras captured a pair of fans trading punches during the game at Madison Square Garden. Nearby fans helped break up the brawl between and older white man with long hair dressed in black and a younger Black man in a tan coat.

Neither of the men appeared to be wearing either team’s gear, so it’s unclear what led to the fight.

Based on one eyewitness’ video, the man in the black shirt appears to throw the first barrage of punches. The man in the tan then responds with a punch of his own before they were broken up.

“Other than the fight that happened in the lower bowl, MSG crowd pretty dead today,” one X user commented.

“I was right behind the fight!” another replied. “Crazy that two people found something to fight about 3 minutes into the game.”

I was right behind the fight! Crazy that two people found something to fight about 3 minutes into the game. pic.twitter.com/a7L6cstJ2A — Max (@maxmonth) January 9, 2025

This is at least the second NBA brawl in as many weeks. However, this one was in the stands rather than on the court.

A Dec. 29 game between the Houston Rockets and Miami Heat ended with a fight that resulted in six total ejections.

It started when Rockets forward Amen Thompson got into it with Heat guard Tyler Herro within the closing minute of the game. Herro was leading a second half comeback that would result in the Heat’s eventual victory.

Thompson threw Herron to the ground in what one referee termed a “body slam.” Teammates and coaches joined the scuffle, which resulted in the ejection of Thompson, Herro, Rockets coach Ime Udoka, Heat guard Terry Rozier, Rockets guard Jalen Green, and Rockets assistant coach Ben Sullivan.