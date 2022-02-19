Does Brandon Moynihan, Better Known As Hotels.com’s ‘Captain Obvious’ Get Great Hotel Discounts As A Perk?

There are a lot of perks to being the face of a company’s ad campaign, from paychecks to instant fame. However, do the stars of the commercials get discounts on the products and services they’re promoting? Let’s see what Brandon Moynihan, Hotel.com’s Captain Obvious, has to say.

Captain Obvious’ Favorite Commercial And What He Loves About The Job

Moynihan has been appearing as Captain Obvious since 2013, where he plays the namesake of the insult people use to poke fun at someone who’s not the sharpest tool in the shed. As the Captain, Moynihan has run for president and done the ALS ice bucket challenge, but one commercial, in particular, stands out as his favorite.

In an interview with LinkedIn, Moynihan said, “I love them all for different reasons but if pressed I’d probably have to say ‘Obvious Eyes.’ It was the first commercial we shot so it’s special to me for that reason. I also think it was very clever and a bit of a risk for a spokesperson to admit that he didn’t need the product he’s endorsing right now.”

Moynihan, who has appeared in The Summerwood Series and Four Weddings and a Funeral, loves playing the hapless Captain for Hotels.com. When asked about the best part of his job, he responded, “Getting the opportunity to work with so many amazing people and definitely the time I get to spend with my wife and kids. I have three young kids and being able to spend so much time with them is priceless. I was born to be a dad. It’s my most important role.”

Does Moynihan Get Any Hotel-Related Perks?

So, what about the perks? Does he get any discounts on hotel stays? “Never, but not for lack of trying,” he joked. However, he does get some perks from the job. “The biggest one is working for such an amazing company,” Moynihan shared.

“I think the success of this campaign has as much to do with the mindset and the progressive culture of Hotels.com as anything. Hotels.com has a great self-awareness and they’re not afraid to push the envelope with the crazy stuff I get to do as Captain Obvious. That’s definitely a perk,” he continued.

Even though Moynihan is a spokesperson star, he’s just like the rest of us; he has his own favorite ad campaign star. “I think Stephanie Courtney does a really great job with Flo,” he said, referring to the mega-popular Progressive commercials.

More From Suggest

Why The Original ‘Jake From State Farm’ Actor Had To Be Re-Cast

How Milana Vayntrub Changed After Being Targeted By Online Harassment

What Happened To The ‘Pine-Sol Lady’ And Was She Replaced?