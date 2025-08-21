Brandon Blackstock’s Daughter Breaks Her Silence Nearly Two Weeks After His Death

Nearly two weeks after Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, passed away at the age of 48, the late talent manager’s daughter, Savannah, broke her silence.

In her tribute, which featured photos of her and her father as well as pictures of him with her siblings and her three-year-old son, Lake, Savannah wrote, “My daddy never fell short of making my dreams come true. No matter how high or how far, he made a way. Not only did he make my dreams come true, he chased them with me. Worldwide he was there, my biggest cheerleader. He is my best friend, my voice of reason, and my favorite phone call every day.”

Brandon Blackstock’s daughter also stated that over the past six months, he had opened up a “new avenue” in their relationship, which centered on their shared faith in God.

“He always loved the Lord, but 6 months ago, he sought the Lord,” she continued. “He was hungry for the word, and we did it together. He’s gifted me more than I could’ve asked for and deserved throughout my life, but 12 days ago he blessed me the most valuable gift I could’ve asked for. The gift of knowing where he is today, in Heaven with our Savior.”

Savannah then added that she lost a piece of her heart and her favorite cowboy, but Heaven gained a special angel. “I’m so thankful for the time I did have and I can’t wait for eternity. I love you daddy and I will miss you indefinitely. Enjoy your ranch up there, God designed it with your heart’s desires in mind.”

Brandon Blackstock Died From Cancer Just Weeks AFter His Daughter Announced She Was Expecting Another Child

Brandon Blackstock died from skin cancer, melanoma, just weeks after his daughter, Savannah, announced she and her husband, Quentin Lee, were expecting another child.

“We’ve been keeping a couple sweet surprises,” Savannah wrote after she announced her family of four is expanding by one more. “One little girl will be making her arrival at the beginning of January and another beautiful girl named Julianna who has already been one of the greatest blessings to our family.”

The family will be welcoming Julianna in early 2026.

Savannah is the eldest daughter of Brandon Blackstock and is from his marriage to his first wife, Melissa Ashworth. He also shares a son, Seth, with Ashworth, as well as his two younger children, a daughter named River and a son named Remington, with his second wife, Kelly Clarkson.