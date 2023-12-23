Bradley Cooper Leaves ‘Maestro’ Event After Call About School Emergency Involving Daughter

Putting family before career, Bradley Cooper reportedly exited a Maestro event early after an emergency occurred at his daughter’s school.

According to TMZ, Cooper was speaking at the New York City event when his phone went off. “So sorry,” he told the event’s attendees. “The school nurse just called me.”

Following the phone call, Bradley Cooper told the attendees he had to get to the school to administer some medicine to his daughter, Lea, which was out of bounds for the school nurse. “I have to apply something that won’t allow,” he stated.

Cooper did not reveal what happened to Lea nor did he say what kind of medication he needed to give her. The actor notably shares custody of Lea with his ex, Irina Shayk. He and Shayk dated from 2015 to 2019 before splitting up. Lea was born in March 2017. He’s reportedly dating Gigi Hadid while Shayk is rumored to be dating former NFL star Tom Brady.

Lea recently attended the premiere of Maestro with her father.

Bradley Cooper Opens Up About Fatherhood and What He’s Learned So Far About Being Dad

During a July 2023 appearance on Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, Bradley Cooper shared his thoughts about fatherhood and what he has learned about being a dad so far.

“I mean, you learn from your predecessor’s mistakes,” Cooper explained. “And I’ll make tons that hopefully Lea will learn from and then be rigorous with myself to grow. To help unburden her with all of my bull—.”

Bradley Cooper also reflected on his parenting skills during a 2018 interview with NPR. “I guess having a child and having a family of my own – which is a miracle and something I’ve always dreamt of – has opened me up even more, I guess,” he said. “To the date, and to be present.”

Shayk pointed out in a 2021 interview with ELLE that she and Cooper don’t use the term “co-parenting” when it comes to raising Lea. “I’ve never understood the term co-parenting,” she stated at the time. “Co-parenting is parenting.”

Shayk also praised her ex. “He’s the best father Lea and I could dream of. It always works, but it always works because we make it work.”

Shayk further spoke about how she and Lea speak to each other in Russian. “Looking at my daughter now, she’s growing up in a completely different environment,” she explained. “She lives in the West Village. She went to all these countries in two months. But we want her to know the value of stuff. We want to show our daughter, ‘You have to work hard to get something.’”