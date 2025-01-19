Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid’s Daughters Reportedly ‘Spend Time Together’

A little over a year after Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid were first romantically linked, the famous couple’s daughters are now hanging out.

A source close to the couple revealed to People that Bradley Cooper’s daughter, Lea De Seine, and Gigi Hadid’s daughter, Khai, “spend time together.” Lea is from Cooper’s relationship with Irina Shayk, while Hadid shares Khai with ex Zayn Malik.

“It’s very sweet,” the insider said about the little girls, 7 and 4, hanging out together.

“They are busy with work,” another source pointed out about the couple. “But also prioritize their relationship and daughters.”

Cooper’s daughter was by his side when he celebrated his birthday at the Philadelphia Eagles’ game against the New York Giants last month.

He admitted in early 2024 that he wasn’t sure he’d be alive if he weren’t a father.

“Being a parent? Honestly, I’m not sure I’d be alive if I wasn’t a dad. I don’t know,” the Marvel star explained while appearing on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Express podcast in February 2024.

When asked by Shepard what would have happened, Cooper didn’t have an actual answer.

“I don’t know. I don’t know, man, I’m not sure,” he added.

Cooper further declared he enjoys having entire conversations with his daughter.

“All the time. Every conversation,” Cooper noted. “Her ability to articulate her feelings at 6 years old. Her mother and I bawled over this human being that we’re raising that is able to articulate in her voice.”

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Co-Parenting Woes Over the Years

Before she and Bradley Cooper Were romantically linked, Gigi Hadid had some co-parenting struggles with her ex, Zayn Malik.

In Oct. 2021, sources claimed that Malik had struck Hadid’s mother, Yolanda, during an argument. Malik quickly addressed the situation by declaring that he “adamantly” denied striking Yolanda.

“For the sake of my daughter, I decline to give any further details,” he said at the time. “And I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

Malik also pointed out that the situation is a private matter.

“Despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press,” he declared.

Following the incident, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid officially called it quits. Malik also pleaded “no contest” to harassment charges after he allegedly shoved Yolanda during the fight.

Malik publicly addressed the situation nearly three years later.

“I knew what the situation was, I knew what happened, and the people involved knew what happened too, and that’s all I really cared about,” Malik explained. “If anybody of a sane mind would look at the situation, I believe you could respect that I just didn’t want to bring attention to anything. I wasn’t trying to get into a negative back and forth with her.”