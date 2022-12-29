TBT: Why Age Didn’t Matter In Juliette Lewis And Brad Pitt’s Four-Year Relationship

Brad Pitt is known for his high-profile relationships with actresses like Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, but did you know he dated Juliette Lewis for four years? The couple raised eyebrows with their age difference, but Lewis has shared that it wasn’t an issue for them.

Juliette Lewis And Brad Pitt’s Relationship

Lewis and Pitt met while working on the 1990 TV movie Too Young To Die? They started dating once filming wrapped, when Lewis was just 17 years old. Pitt was 27 at the time. They teamed up again in 1993 for Kalifornia.

“We just like to see each other every single day and we don’t get bored with each other,” Lewis said at the time of working with her boyfriend. Pitt echoed her statements, saying that he wanted “a vacation” with Lewis.

TRENDING: After Years Of Digestive Discomfort, I Found A Probiotic That Is Miles Above The Rest

The couple split that same year, with Lewis’ publicist saying they planned on remaining friends. Pitt spoke about the relationship in 1995, calling it “one of the greatest relationships I’ve ever been in.”

Lewis has also talked positively about her time with Pitt, which was the longest relationship she had had at that point. “I hope he finds happiness because I genuinely loved him. He’s a very stand-up, good guy,” the actress shared.

Lewis Shrugs Off Age-Gap Discussions

Despite the fact that both Pitt and Lewis look back on their relationship fondly, many call the ten-year age gap problematic. Lewis has shrugged off the comments, saying, “It amazed me that people are still fascinated that we went out for four years. I was in my high-school years, and it was a wonderful, loving relationship with a fun, smart guy.”

Lewis even wrote a song about a relationship with an age gap, and many think she looked to her time with Pitt as inspiration. The track, called “20 Year Old Lover,” includes lines like, “I was wondering maybe I could pick you up, At your mother’s house, And you could gimme a little kiss before she kicks me out.”

Who Are Lewis And Pitt Dating Today?

Both Lewis and Pitt have moved on from their relationship. Lewis is currently dating Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk, while Pitt has been connected with models like Nicole Poturalski and Emily Ratajkowski since his split from Jolie. Even though their age difference was a bit controversial in Hollywood at the time, it looks like both Pitt and Lewis remember their time together fondly.

More From Suggest