brad-pitt-and-ines-de-ramon-join-bradley-cooper-and-gigi-hadid-for-double-date-night

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper joined Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon for a star-studded double date at a chic NYC hotspot Friday night.

The Fab Four were spotted sizzling their way out of Cote Korean Steakhouse in New York City, per PEOPLE.

Hadid, 30, kept it simple and stylish with a white t-shirt, silver pants, a light denim jacket, a chain necklace, and sneakers. She wore her blonde hair slicked back in a bun. Ramon, 32, opted for a cream off-the-shoulder mini dress paired with nude heeled sandals.

Meanwhile, Cooper, 50, wore dark straight-leg jeans with black sneakers and a black T-shirt. Pitt, 61, opted for wide-leg black velvet jeans, black dress shoes, and a light blue button-down shirt. He topped off the look rocking a fresh buzz cut.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon’s Outing with Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid Follows Their Instagram Debut

The outing happened shortly after Hadid and Cooper made their relationship Instagram official. In a May Instagram post, Hadid shared a photo of herself kissing Cooper at her 30th birthday party.

“I feel so lucky to be 30! I feel so lucky for every high and low- for all the lessons and gifts both have brought me,” she wrote alongside the series of snaps. “To get to feel it all! I’m so lucky to be a mom, friend, partner, sister, daughter, colleague to some of the most unbelievable humans!!”

“So lucky for the support and encouragement from all of YOU around the world, every day and on my birthday last week. I had the best time celebrating, and it’s a blessing to feel so loved!! I am grateful and honored to take on a new decade x x G,” Hadid concluded.

According to PEOPLE, Cooper and Hadid were first seen together in New York City in 2023.

Meanwhile, Pitt and de Ramon were first seen together at a Bono concert in Los Angeles on November 15, 2022. They made their first red carpet appearance together last September at the Venice Film Festival for the premiere of Brad Pitt’s movie Wolfs.