Pro Hairdresser Tries The Revlon One-Step Volumizer–Here’s His Honest Review

When it comes to beauty products, sometimes less is more. What 2-in-1 products offer in convenience, they often lack in quality. (If you don’t believe me, just think back on the flatiron-curling iron-crimper combos of the early 2000s.)

Now that that collective shudder is over—the hair care industry has come a long way since then. Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer Plus proves that it is possible to make a styling tool that’s high-quality, time-efficient, and convenient.

Professional hairdresser and internet icon Brad Mondo recently put this hard-working hot tool to the test. Was it the best he’d ever tried? No. But as Mondo explains, it doesn’t really have to be.

First Impressions

Prior to his most recent review, Mondo had already tested Revlon’s original One-Step Volumizer with great results. He noticed a few differences between the original and the newer Volumizer Plus straight out of the box—the first being the size.

The Volumizer Plus is “much smaller than the previous version,” Mondo begins. “I like things that are smaller for hair. I feel like you get a better grip on the head, you get that root better, and I can actually wrap my hand around this.”

Mondo also commented on the portability of the two-piece tool and its no-slip matte handle. Additionally, Revlon’s website claims its Volumizer provides 75% shinier blowouts in one step.

“I love a good claim,” Mondo says. “You actually have to have a study done where people blind-test your product, and then the study comes back and uses the result. 75% is not the highest percentage, but it’s not bad either.”

And with first impressions out of the way, Mondo puts this appliance to the test.

Test #1: Fine To Normal Hair

(Left: before, right: after; Brad Mondo/Youtube)

Mondo begins his Revlon Volumizer test with fine to normal, medium-length hair. He explains that since the hair isn’t very frizzy or thick, he’s using a low to medium heat setting. Additionally, he’s prepping the hair with Force Field heat protectant.

“We are already getting beautiful movement,” Mondo says once finished. “I put very little effort into this, and it looks amazing. Look at that twist, that body, that movement, that shape. This is the perfect size for hair that is this length, for sure.”

The mannequin’s hair does have the perfect blowout look—even to untrained eyes like mine. Its hair appears soft, bouncy, and voluminous with that distinct, fresh-from-the-salon movement.

Test #2: Frizzy To Coily Hair

(Left: before, right: after; Brad Mondo/Youtube)

Next, Mondo uses the styling tool on shorter, coily hair. He separates the hair into smaller sections and uses the same Force Field protectant. Using the hottest heat setting, Mondo finishes one-half of the mannequin’s hair in minutes.



“That was really easy. Obviously, her hair looks a little crazy because it has so much volume, but it is a volumizing brush. That’s what it’s made for. It’s quite shiny. It’s definitely straight, and it didn’t take much work. So, in my book, that was a success.”

Mondo emphasizes the importance of using the right products with this tool. “Heat protectant, oils, leave-in conditioner, cream, all of it, any of it, just put it in your hair.” He says the tool’s heat settings are “definitely intense, but I do enjoy it.”

Test #3: Original Vs. Plus

(Brad Mondo/Youtube)

Finally, Mondo tests the original and new Volumizer against each other. He finds that the larger barrel of the original volumizer is better for straightening, while the smaller Volumizer Plus has more curling benefits.

Additionally, the Volumizer Plus has a titanium core, while the original tool is made of ceramic. The hairdresser explains that titanium is better for adding shine and smoothing tresses. “I prefer titanium plates over ceramic, so that is a huge plus.”

Otherwise, Mondo says there isn’t much notable difference between the two styling tools. The Volumizer Plus is more expensive, but it also has a higher quality material in its barrel. Mondo suggests the original volumizer for those with long hair because of the larger size.

Final Thoughts

“Honestly, I think they’re both good,” Mondo concludes. “Is it the most amazing, astonishing, state-of-the-art piece of hair care technology? No. But for the price range, if you’re balling on a budget, this will do the trick.”

“And you can honestly go with either one,” he continues. “I would probably go with [the new one] because I like newer technology, and I feel like I get more grip on the hair. I like more body and weight in my blowouts, and I like titanium plates.”

Based on overall performance, it looks like the Revlon Volumizer Plus is worth the extra 15-ish dollars. But for those with long or particularly frizzy hair, you might be better off sticking with the original.

Regardless of which volumizer you choose, Mondo’s results speak for themselves. This tool is effective, efficient, and easy to use—does it get any better with hair care?

