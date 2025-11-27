Boy Ran Over By School Bus In Maine

A 12-year-old boy has tragically died after a school bus ran him over. The incident happened in Maine.

The Rockland Police Department reported in a press release that they responded to a school bus collision on the intersection of Eliza Steele Drive and Broadway. The incident happened on November 21.

12-year-old Brayden Callahan died from his injuries. He was a student at Oceanside Middle School. The boy died at Maine Medical Center due to his injuries. Police believe the bus driver was not looking at the road. The school placed the driver on administrative leave.

“It’s like a bad nightmare right now that unfortunately we can’t wake up from,” Peggy DeVarney, Callahan’s grandmother, told WGME.

Following the death of the student, Superintendent John McDonald suspended classes for Monday and Tuesday.

School Bus Death

“We know this has been a very difficult weekend for our students and for the broader community,” McDonald said. He added, “We look forward to bringing all students back into their familiar environments on Monday, December 1st to restore a sense of routine and continue to provide support.”

In a statement, officials with the RSU 13 school district also commented on the school bus related death. They wrote, “Counseling services will be available for students and staff who may need support during this difficult time.”

“The safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority,” the school district said in the statement. “We are working closely with local law enforcement and emergency responders as they investigate this incident.”

Meanwhile, residents have made a makeshift memorial at the intersection where the boy died. DeVarney is in complete shock over the death of Callahan, calling him a “sweet, sweet little boy.”

“[It] makes me feel better that we’re not in this alone,” she told WGME. “No family should have to go through this. And no parents should ever have to bury their child, especially under these circumstances.”

Police are investigating the matter.

“We ask that our community keep the victim and their family in their thoughts and prayers and would like to offer our sincerest condolences,” police said.