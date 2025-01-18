Lexus Crash Flips School Bus, Injures Several Kids in NYC

Nearly a dozen children were injured on Friday when a Lexus crashed with a school bus in NYC, causing the bus to overturn.

Fourteen people, including 11 children, were injured when the yellow school bus overturned during the crash in Dongan Hills, Staten Island, on Friday morning, according to the Staten Island Advance.

The FDNY and NYPD responded to a crash reported at 7:58 a.m. at the intersection of Laconia and Naughton Avenues.

The crash happened when the driver of a white Lexus sedan allegedly ran a stop sign at the intersection, according to a police spokesperson.

The sedan reportedly collided with the bus, causing it to overturn, according to the police spokesman.

The bus carried 13 passengers—two adults and 11 children. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived on the scene and transported all 13 bus occupants, along with the driver of the Lexus, to the hospital for evaluation.

The front end of the Lexus sustained significant damage, and its airbags had deployed.

Only Minor Injuries Were Reported in the Aftermath of the Crash

According to preliminary information from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information, the patients sustained minor injuries. They were reported to be in stable condition at Staten Island University Hospital in Ocean Breeze.

“The safety of our students is our number one priority. We are thankful that no serious injuries were initially reported,“ Jenna Lyle, a spokeswoman for the city Department of Education, told the local outlet. ”NYPD, EMS, and FDNY responded to this morning’s incident.”

Meanwhile, armchair experts on social media demanded swift justice for those involved in the NYC crash between a Lexus and a school bus.

“The driver responsible for this should be jailed,” one onlooker insisted on X. “I don’t care whether it was the Lexus driver or the school bus driver. The one at fault should go to jail. No joking, mercy, or sympathy when it comes to children’s lives,” they added.

“It’s mind-blowing how a person can’t see the broadside of a big yellow bus. Revoke the Lexus owner’s license for running the stop sign and being stupid,” a second X user agreed.

“Drivers feel they don’t need to obey traffic signs, yellow or red lights. There needs to be more enforcement. Yes, tickets!” a third onlooker demanded.

Police stated that the investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been filed at this time.