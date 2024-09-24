‘Boy Meets World’ Star Trina McGee Suffers Miscarriage After Getting Pregnant at 54

Just a few months after announcing she was expecting at the age of 54, Boy Meets World star Trina McGee reveals she suffered a miscarriage.

During her recent appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, McGee revealed that she was no longer pregnant.

“I did lose the baby,” Trina McGee said before detailing the miscarriage. “It wasn’t expected, it was closer to the end of the first trimester. We don’t have any real reasons why. I was still so grateful to have the experience of being able to conceive at this age and this time.”

McGee also revealed she went through “a lot of depression.” She noted “it was hard to get out of bed” following the miscarriage.

“There are so many things that come when you really want a family and you want your family to be complete,” the actress continued. “There are so many dreams that you have. It was hard to face the fact that that’s not going to happen at this point in the junction.”

Trina further opened up about how she used “natural remedies,” which included a visit to a holistic healer, to get pregnant. The actress claimed she and her husband, Marcello Thedford, had fun expanding their family. She has three children with her first husband, Courtland Davis, whom she was married to from 1991 to 2001.

Trina McGee Said She Couldn’t Keep Her Pregnancy a Secret for Very Long

Although Hall said that most people choose to wait until they are further along to announce their pregnancies, McGee admitted to just being “so excited” that she couldn’t keep her pregnancy a secret.

“There were so many women who, even at 55 and older, still want to get pregnant or don’t want to be boxed into this ‘geriatric pregnancy’ thing,” McGee explained. “I don’t know if I’m here to give advice for everybody, because everybody’s body is different, and you should listen to your doctors.”

McGee continued by stating, “Part of me doesn’t ever want to go through this again. The conclusion I came to is, we’ll just keep loving each other, if something happens that way, fine, but I don’t want to put another anxiety on myself. Sometimes it really is better to let go and let God.”

In a June 2024 Instagram post, McGee opened up about pregnancy. “At the tender age of 54, I have found myself pregnant,” she declared. “Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery. Thank you.”

She also captioned the post with “Gonna sign off social media for a bit. Thanks for your prayers and well wishes in advance.”





