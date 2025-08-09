Japanese boxing star Shigetoshi Kotari, who underwent emergency surgery following an injury sustained during a title fight on August 2, has passed away.

Videos by Suggest

The World Boxing Organization (WBO) confirmed in a statement on X that Kotarido died on Friday. He was 28.

“Rest in peace, Shigetoshi Kotari,” the WBO wrote. “The boxing world mourns the tragic passing of Japanese fighter Shigetoshi Kotari, who succumbed to injuries sustained during his Aug. 2 title fight. A warrior in the ring. A fighter in spirit. Gone too soon.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, team, and the entire Japanese boxing community,” the WBO’s statement concluded.

Rest in peace, Shigetoshi Kotari 🕊️



The boxing world mourns the tragic passing of Japanese fighter Shigetoshi Kotari, who succumbed to injuries sustained during his August 2nd title fight.



A warrior in the ring. A fighter in spirit. Gone too soon.



Our thoughts and prayers are… pic.twitter.com/PjZtDyBIU2 — WBO (@WorldBoxingOrg) August 8, 2025

Kotari lost consciousness during a title fight against Yamato Hata in Tokyo, just six days before his passing, according to a report from the World Boxing Council.

According to a press release shared by the Japan Boxing Commission (JBC) on Facebook, he was rushed to a hospital in Tokyo, where he was diagnosed with an acute subdural hematoma. Kotari underwent an emergency craniotomy and remained “under observation” following the procedure, as stated in the release.

Shigetoshi Kotari Promised to Become Champion in Final Instagram Post Before Title Boxing Match

Kotari competed in a grueling 12-round, three-minute-per-round bout against Hata, aiming to claim the OPBF Super Featherweight title. The match ended in a draw, leaving Kotari with a professional record of eight wins, two draws, and two losses, according to UK outlet The Sun.

On August 1, Kotari shared a final Instagram post of him and Hata before their match the next night.

“Weigh in clear! Finally, the time has come. What I’ve been accumulating, bet it all and go win,” the fighter wrote in Japanese. “I will definitely be a champion. Your support is greatly appreciated! Stay tuned. Osu”

Following Kotari’s surgery, Secretary-General Tsuyoshi Yasukawa has implemented changes through the JBC, reducing OPBF title fights from 12 rounds to 10, according to The Sun.