Boxing Legend Roy Jones Jr.’s Son DeAndre Dead at 32

Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. announced that his son died at the young age of 32.

Roy took to Instagram yesterday to share the devastating news that his son committed suicide.

“Unfortunately, my son DeAndre took his life Saturday,” he wrote in a statement. “I’m so thankful that God allowed me to come home Friday night to spend the last night of his life with me and the family.”

“I know a lot of people are going through tough times right now, but nothing is worth taking your own life. God gives it and God should be the one to take it away,” he continued.

Roy then thanked his followers for their “love and support” and asked them to “please respect our privacy while my family and I process this loss.

Loved Ones and Fans Share Their Support With Roy Jones Jr. Amid Son’s Death

Countless fans and loved ones shared supportive words on Roy’s Instagram post yesterday.

Andre Dirrel, the fellow boxing professional, wrote, “I don’t think any of us can say anything that could possibly bring you some comfort, I just hope you can gain some understanding in the days, weeks and months ahead! Talk to God, Roy! #RIP”

“My heart aches for you and your family. I pray you are surrounded by an abundance of love and god protects you and your family while giving his guidance as you grieve. 🙏🏽❤️,” added athlete Cris Cyborg.

UFC champion Mike Swick also wrote, “I was in a very similar situation when I was young and feel your pain and confusion. I couldn’t agree with you more! Stay strong Champ!! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻.”

“My deepest condolences brother I am so sorry. Praying for your family. 🙏🏼,” Amir Khan, former boxer, commented.

DeAndre was only 32 years old. He was one of three children Roy shares with wife Natlyn Jones.