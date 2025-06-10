Rapper’s Employee Attacked With Bear Spray During Home Invasion

An employee of a famed rapper is currently recovering after law enforcement says she was attacked with bear spray during a home invasion over the weekend.

According to The Seattle Times, the Seattle Police Department revealed that officers were dispatched to the residence shortly before 1 a.m. on Saturday. The caller said two men had allegedly entered the residence and doused her with what she believed was bear spray. She then said that the men were still inside the house, where three children also were.

Although law enforcement did not reveal who owned the residence, other than that it was a “high-profile individual,” voting records indicated that the address was listed for rapper Macklemore.

The woman caller was later identified as the nanny to the rapper’s three children. She told the officer that she had just put the children to bed when she saw two men entering from the residence’s patio door.

Although they had doused her with bear spray, the woman said that one of the men helped her clean the spray out of her eyes “for some unexplained reason.”

She further noted that the man looked “fearful.”

The nanny was then asked by the other man where the “jewels” were, and she showed them where the valuables were. They took watches, jewelry, and shoes before pushing the nanny to the ground and stealing her phone.

The nanny said she bit one of the men before she ran out of the house. She then knocked on several neighbors’ doors before one let her inside to call 911.

“Thousands of dollars of items” were stolen, the Seattle Police Department revealed.

The three children inside were not hurt. It’s not known whether the rapper was in the home when the invasion occurred.

Man Was Charged In Seattle Home Invasion Case Days Before the Rapper Was Robbed

The incident at Macklemore’s Seattle residence comes just days after a man was charged in a Seattle home invasion case.

The Seattle Times reported that Earl Riley, 21, was charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree malicious mischief, and possessing stolen property for burglarizing several homes of pro-athletes starting in February 2025.

Among the athletes impacted by the burglaries were Seattle Mariners all-star Julio Rodríguez, former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, Seattle Mariners pitcher Luis Castillo, and two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell.

Items from the athletes’ homes were discovered among Riley’s belongings. Some were even gifted to Riley’s family members. Riley was also seen in video footage from a Pioneer Square shooting that resulted in the deaths of three people.

On Feb. 7, a superior court judge sentenced Riley to a mental health sentencing alternative for three counts of robbery. However, he was released from the King County Jail hours later.

Later that day, Castillo’s Issaquah residence was burglarized by two suspects. They stole more than $6,000 in Louis Vuitton bags. Weeks later, Emonds Police Department responded to a burglary at Snell’s house. Items totaling $244,000 in value were stolen.

In early spring, someone related to Sherman called 911. They said his Maple Valley home had been broken into. Last month, Rodriguez’s Mercer Island home was burglarized while his girlfriend was home.

Sherman eventually caught on to Riley. A friend told him about how someone at a bar was bragging about selling “Richard Sherman’s watches.”

Through social media photos, witnesses were able to identify Riley. He was allegedly wearing a watch that matches one stolen from Snell’s house.