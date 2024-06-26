‘Bonnie and Clyde’ Actor Evans Evans Dies at 91

Bonnie and Clyde star Evans Evans has died at the age of 91.

Her public obituary only shared the following details: “Evans Evans Frankenheimer, age 91, of Sherman Oaks, California passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2024.”

On the obituary, a few friends left comments with their love and condolences. A woman named Serena Brosio wrote, “Our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Evans. We are extremely grateful to have known her and share in her wild and fun stories.”

“She was a very special lady cut from a different cloth and a veritable force of nature. We will pray for her safe passage to her next destination where we are sure she will get up to mischief. She will be missed.”

Another loved one, Douglas Bennett, shared his memory of Evans.

“R.I.P. I was lucky enough to have known both Evans and her husband the late-great John Frankenheimer. Evans was smart, witty, funny, compassionate and had the best Hollywood stories.”

“Thanks for your friendship and insight see you in the next life Evans – you left your mark here on Earth so it’s onward and forward I know you’re enjoying this new exciting voyage – ENJOY!!!”

Evans Evans Broke Into Hollywood in 1957

Evans starred as a kidnap victim in the infamous film Bonnie and Clyde. Before this signature role, she starred in programs like The Donna Reed Show, Wagon Train, Death Valley Days, and Alfred Hitchcock Presents.

Additionally, Evans starred on Broadway throughout the late 1950s and early 1960s.

Born in West Virginia on November 26, 1932, Evans resided in Sherman Oaks, California. She was the widow of director John Frankenheimer, whom she married on December 13, 1963, and remained with until he died in 2002.

After a long and successful life, Evans can now rest easy with her husband.