Bollywood Actor Saif Ali Khan Hospitalized After Being Stabbed in the Spine During Home Invasion

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is in recovery after being stabbed during a home invasion in Mumbai.

The 54-year-old actor and producer was stabbed in the spine by an intruder on Wednesday night. South Asian news agency ANI reported that Khan sustained six stab wounds, including one close to his spine.

Per ANI, Mumbai police report that the intruder entered the actor’s apartment and first argued with his maid. When Khan intervened, the scuffle turned violent. The actor was reportedly transported to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai for treatment.

Khan’s wife, Kareena Khapoor Kahn, shared a statement on Instagram on Thursday.

“It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded,” she wrote. “As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage.”

She continued, “While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family.”

“I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time,” Khan’s wife and fellow actor concluded.

Khan was born Sajid Ali Khan Pataudi in New Delhi in 1970. He rose to fame in the 1990s and 2000s with roles in Hindi films like Hum Saath Saath Hain and Love Aaj Kal. He has continued as a leading man in box office toppers like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and 2024’s Devara: Part 1.

After a previous marriage to fellow star Amrita Singh, Khan married Kareen Kapoor in 2012. The couple share two sons.

Khan is reportedly in stable condition, and Mumbai police have launched a full investigation into the incident.

The actor is next set to appear in Jewel Thief: The Red Sun Chapter, Race 4 and Spirit.