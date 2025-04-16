kristin-cavallari-shows-off-her-figure-in-miami

Former reality TV personality Kristin Cavallari turned heads in Miami, rocking a sleek black bikini and casually giving her feet their moment in the spotlight—for all you foot enthusiasts out there.

The Laguna Beach alum hit Instagram with a photo dump from her Miami getaway, starting with a shot of herself rocking a bikini on a swanky balcony. Hand on the rail, the 38-year-old mom of three struck a pose, showing off her envy-inducing abs and toned figure. With bold black shades and her platinum blonde hair grazing her shoulders, she looked every bit the effortlessly chic vacation queen.

The series of photos also captured a dazzling night out in the “Magic City” alongside two glamorous gal pals. For her evening escapade, Cavallari turned up the heat in a jaw-dropping black mini-dress that hugged her curves like a second skin. She topped off the look with bold neon pink open-toe sandals.

The series of snaps also gave a peek at some of her Uncommon Beauty products and a few tempting drinks from her night out. But the real star of the show? The final shot—a dramatic close-up of her left foot, with her dainty pinky toe absolutely stealing the spotlight. Who knew toes could have main character energy?

“This little piggy went to Miami,” Cavallari captioned the post.

Fans React to Kristin Cavallari’s Miami Getaway Post

Cavallari’s 4.9 million Instagram followers wasted no time flocking to the comments of her bikini-toe post, showering her “little piggies” with all the love—and then some.

“That pinky toe is on its own journey,” one fan declared, of course referring to her errant toe. “That pinky toe is the backup dancer who does the most to get noticed,” a second fan joked.

Meanwhile, many fans couldn’t help but marvel at Cavallari’s jaw-dropping physique—proving that three kids and nearly 40 years later, she’s clearly defying the laws of time and gravity.

“Dang girly! Ripped!” one fan exclaimed. “Those abs!!!” yet another onlooker gushed. “Proof that we just get hotter with age,” a third fan insisted.