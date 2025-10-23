‘Bold and the Beautiful’ Actress Announces Birth of First Child

A favorite soap opera actress has taken on her most demanding role yet: Mom…

The Bold and the Beautiful alum Katrina Bowden and her husband, Adam Taylor, have welcomed their first child. Bowden, 37, shared a series of photos on Instagram, including a sweet snapshot of her cuddling with her newborn daughter in a hospital bed.

She also included a photo of herself giving a thumbs up during labor, and pictures of Taylor and their daughter.

“Rowyn Sage Taylor 10/12/25 Her birth was simultaneously the most emotional, difficult and joyful experience of our lives,” she wrote alongside the pictures.

“She is healthy, happy, home, and we are just so in love. We are deep in the newborn bubble of contact naps, cluster feeds, and just staring at her beautiful face all day. Will share more soon,” the actress added.

‘Bold and the Beautiful’ Actress Drops Cute Nickname for Her New Baby

Meanwhile, Bowden, who played Flo Fulton on The Bold and the Beautiful from 2019 to 2021, also added a sweet backup moniker for her new tyke.

“Her nickname will still be sandstorm, for all those invested in that side of things,” Bowden joked in the comments section.

“‘I’ve been following you since 2017, and it’s been the best journey, be proud and happy!” one soap fan gushed in the comments.

The actress was previously married to musician Ben Jorgensen, a member of the band Armor for Sleep. They married in May 2013 but separated in December 2020.

Bowden got engaged to Adam Taylor in September 2023 during a romantic vacation in Positano, Italy. The couple married on November 8, 2024, in a beautiful ceremony in Hawaii.

Soap opera fans may also remember Bowden from her early role as Britney Jennings on One Life to Live in 2006.