Boeing 737’s Wheel Falls Off on Taxiway Shortly After Landing, Photos Show

On September 23, an Aerolíneas Argentinas Boeing 737-800, arriving from Ushuaia, lost an outboard main wheel while landing in Buenos Aires.

On Monday at 6 p.m., an Aerolineas Argentinas flight, having just completed its journey from Ushuaia to Buenos Aires, experienced an incident on the taxiway when a rear left wheel detached, per the airline and evidenced by photos.

“The aircraft…suffered a tire detachment after landing at Aeroparque and while traveling on the taxiway at low speed,” a rep from the airline told Newsflash Media, per The New York Post.

The airline stated that the aircraft featured two wheels on each landing gear, which ensured that no one was injured.

“This detachment did not compromise the safety of the passengers or the aircraft at any time. The company’s technicians are analyzing the case to identify the origin of the fault,” the rep explained.

As the aircraft landed on runway 13 at Jorge Newbery Airport, the wheel appeared to detach from the main landing gear, according to Aviation Source News.

The Boeing Aircraft That Lost a Wheel Had Been in Service Since 2012

Per the outlet, the AR1881 service from Ushuaia was operated by a Boeing 737-800, registered as LV-CXT. This narrowbody aircraft, belonging to Aerolíneas Argentinas, is 12.1 years old. It has been in service with the airline since its delivery from the factory in September 2012.

Aerolíneas Argentinas, the national flag carrier of Argentina, is the largest airline in the country. Established in 1950, its headquarters are located in Buenos Aires.

This comes after a string of issues involving the Boeing aircraft this year. For example, a recent Boeing jet hit turbulence that resulted in one dead passenger and over 30 injured. Another Boeing 737 made an emergency landing shortly after takeoff due to “wing irregularities.”

In July, a United Airlines flight taking off from Los Angeles experienced a wheel loss shortly after departure. This prompted the airline to execute an emergency landing in Denver, CO.

“A United Airlines Boeing jet lost a main landing gear wheel Monday while taking off from Los Angeles and later landed safely in Denver,” the airline said at the time. There were no injuries in the incident.