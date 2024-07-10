united-airlines-boeing-plane-loses-wheel-after-takeoff

Another frightening plane incident has occurred. Just the latest mishap in a recent string of unfortunate events.

An American Airlines flight departing from Los Angeles lost a wheel shortly after departure. The airline was forced to make an emergency landing in Denver, CO. According to NBC News, there are thankfully no injuries to report.

American Airlines Plane Loses Wheel During Takeoff

“A United Airlines Boeing jet lost a main landing gear wheel Monday while taking off from Los Angeles and later landed safely in Denver, the airline said,” NBC wrote.

“There were no reported injuries on the ground or onboard Flight 1001, United said in a statement.”

In the same statement from the airline, they also said that the missing wheel from the incident was recovered. Which will likely bode well for the investigation of what caused the incident.

Delta Flight Burst Into Flames

Multiple plane incidents have occurred in the past few months, forcing emergency landings. In May, a frightening moment that occurred on a flight to Washington from Mexico and went viral. Delta Airlines Flight 604 had landed only moments before the plane burst into flames, according to PEOPLE.

“The nose of a Delta plane burst into flames on Monday, May 6 due to an electrical malfunction, the airline confirms,” PEOPLE wrote.

“Delta Flight 604 had just landed at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Washington from Cancun when the incident occurred. The Airbus A321neo aircraft was carrying 189 passengers, two pilots and four flight attendants, according to the airline.”

In addition, Delta noted they opened an investigation following the incident. What is even scarier is that the plane is fairly new as it is not even two years old. That begs the question of what exactly went wrong with the aircraft.

“The airline also confirmed that they opened up an investigation that focuses on the ground power apparatus and not the aircraft, which they say is less than two years old. They add that Delta operates approximately 4,800 average departures every day,” PEOPLE added.