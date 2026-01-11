Bob Weir, Grateful Dead Legend, Passes Away at 78

Bob Weir, founding member of the Grateful Dead, guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter, has passed away.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Bobby Weir,” a statement posted to his official Instagram began. “He transitioned peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, after courageously beating cancer as only Bobby could. Unfortunately, he succumbed to underlying lung issues.”

“For over sixty years, Bobby took to the road,” the statement continued. “A guitarist, vocalist, storyteller, and founding member of the Grateful Dead. Bobby will forever be a guiding force whose unique artistry reshaped American music. His work did more than fill rooms with music; it was warm sunlight that filled the soul, building a community, a language, and a feeling of family that generations of fans carry with them. Every chord he played, every word he sang was an integral part of the stories he wove. There was an invitation: to feel, to question, to wander, and to belong.”

Weir was diagnosed with cancer in July and began treatment weeks before returning to his hometown. The 78-year-old recently performed with his offshoot band, Dead & Company, for a sold-out, three-night anniversary concert in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park.

“Those performances, emotional, soulful, and full of light, were not farewells, but gifts. Another act of resilience. An artist choosing, even then, to keep going by his own design. As we remember Bobby, it’s hard not to feel the echo of the way he lived. A man driftin’ and dreamin’, never worrying if the road would lead him home. A child of countless trees. A child of boundless seas,” the statement added, quoting lyrics from the band’s songs “Lost Sailor” and “Cassidy.”

According to Rolling Stone, Weir’s musical journey began at 16 when he followed the sound of a banjo to a record store in Palo Alto, California. There, he met Jerry Garcia, who would later co-found the Grateful Dead with him as the band’s lead vocalist and guitarist.

The original lineup of the iconic ’60s counterculture band included Phil Lesh on bass and vocals, Bill Kreutzmann on drums, and Ron “Pigpen” McKernan on keyboards, harmonica, and vocals. Weir played rhythm guitar and provided vocals for over three decades, until the band disbanded in 1995 following Garcia’s death. However, in 1968, both Weir and McKernan were briefly excluded from the group due to internal disputes.

He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1994 as a member of the Grateful Dead.

Bob Weir’s Career Beyond the Grateful Dead

Following the Grateful Dead’s dissolution in 1995, Weir performed with several spin-off groups featuring former bandmates, including The Other Ones, The Dead, and Furthur. He formed Bob Weir & Wolf Bros in 2018, eventually playing a series of shows at the Kennedy Center in 2022. Throughout his career, Weir also recorded three solo albums and played with the bands Kingfish and RatDog.

Outside of his music career, Weir was a vegetarian and animal rights activist who played a key role in establishing Farm Sanctuary.

“There is no final curtain here, not really,” the statement concluded. “Only the sense of someone setting off again. He often spoke of a three-hundred-year legacy, determined to ensure the songbook would endure long after him. May that dream live on through future generations of Dead Heads. And so we send him off the way he sent so many of us on our way: with a farewell that isn’t an ending, but a blessing. A reward for a life worth livin’.”