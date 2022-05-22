What Is Bob Weinstein Up To In 2022? Is He Still Making Films After Harvey Weinstein’s Imprisonment?

Harvey Weinstein’s name is infamous in the entertainment industry, with a long history of sexual assault and harassment that was hushed up for decades. However, what about his brother Bob, who co-founded Miramax Films and The Weinstein Company alongside his brother?

The Weinstein Brothers’ Start In the Industry

The Weinstein brothers got their start in concert promotion, using the funds they made through rock shows to bankroll Miramax, which began as a small independent film distribution company.

Miramax became a huge company, producing blockbusters like Pulp Fiction and Good Will Hunting. The Weinsteins sold Miramax in 2005, going on to create The Weinstein Company. Their success continued with hit movies like Chicago, The King’s Speech, and the Spy Kids and Scary Movie franchises.

However, in 2017, the company was rocked by scandal when Harvey was accused by over 60 women of sexual assault and harassment. The Weinstein Company was shut down the following year.

Bob’s Reaction To His Brother’s Crimes

Harvey is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence for his crimes, but what about his brother? Bob was extremely outspoken in his disgust for his brother's actions, writing in emails, "F–k u Harvey Weinstein. I pray there is a real hell. That's where u belong."

“I suppose being you, is its own hell, if u could feel it, but no chance. OJ, didn’t kill Nicole Simpson and u had consensual sex with all those poor victimized women,” Bob continued. “U deserve a lifetime achievement award for the sheer savagery and immorality and inhumanness, for the acts u have perpetrated.”

Is Bob Weinstein Still Making Movies?

His brother’s actions might have tanked their successful movie company, but Bob is still working in the entertainment industry. In 2019, he launched another production company, Watch This Entertainment.

The only project the studio has announced is an animated film called Endangered. Téa Leoni was named as a co-producer and one of the voice actors for the movie. However, nothing else has been announced about the movie, and Watch This Entertainment does not appear to have any other projects in the works.

Did Bob Know About Harvey’s Crimes?

Even though Bob has cut his brother off completely and publicly denounced him, some in the movie industry have slammed him for his “complicity” when dealing with the actions of his brothers.

“There could have been no ‘Harvey Weinstein’ without the complicity of Bob Weinstein, who for years put profits ahead of people’s lives as Harvey terrorized women throughout the industry,” Amanda Harrington, Time’s Up communication VP, said in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter. “Bob Weinstein has no business running anything, let alone launching a new production company while dozens of survivors are still searching for some small measure of justice.”

Others have claimed that Bob knew about Harvey’s history of abuse and assault for years and did nothing beyond urging him to seek treatment for sex addiction. The truth behind what exactly Bob knew about his brother is still unclear, but it seems as if Harvey’s downfall took his brother down, too.

