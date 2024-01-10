Bob Saget’s Widow Kelly Rizzo Looks Back on ‘Endless Memories’ 2 Years After His Death

Kelly Rizzo paid tribute to her husband Bob Saget on the second anniversary of his death, keeping his memory alive with laughter and love. The beloved comedian and Full House star passed away on January 9, 2022, mere hours after delivering a triumphant standup performance. He was 65 years old.

Rizzo turned to Instagram to post a photo of Saget on stage, expressing her disbelief that two years have already gone by. “2 years. Wow,” she wrote alongside the photo. “Simultaneously feels like a week and an eternity. I chose this photo of Bob as not only was it the last photo he shared and one of the last texts he sent me, but it perfectly encapsulates how he would want all of us to remember him. With his guitar, on a stage, doing what he loved to do…making people laugh…making people happy.”

“I will forever be grateful that I got to share life with this extraordinary person for 6 years. What a blessing,” she continued. “And grateful I can look back on endless memories and photos and videos with smiles, laughter, and yes…still tears. It is such a gift I was able to know his complete and all encompassing love and heart.”

Kelly Rizzo Gave Thanks to Fans That Continue to Remember Bob Saget

Rizzo expressed her gratitude for Saget’s fans who continue to remember the beloved star. Keeping his memory alive has provided her solace in the wake of his untimely passing. “I’m still blown away by the fact that Bob hasn’t faded from all of your hearts in the slightest,” she wrote. “It means so very much. Thank you for allowing me to still share Bob and thank you all for continuing to keep his memory alive.”

Kelly Rizzo ended on a note of advice to Bob Saget’s fans. “Once again, please do as Bob would do and hug your loved ones, hold them tight and tell them over and over again that you love them.”

Of course, the post was met with an outpouring of support from fans and friends alike. Dave Coulier, Saget’s co-star on “Full House,” shared his thoughts in response to the post. “I miss my brother, Bob,” he wrote. “I loved him so much.” Jodie Sweetin, one of Saget’s onscreen daughters, also commented, writing, “Love you, Kelly”.

Rizzo and Saget tied the knot in 2018. Saget was father to three daughters, Aubrey (37), Lara (34), and Jennifer (31), from his previous marriage to Sherri Kramer.