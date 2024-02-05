Bob Saget’s Widow Dating ‘Clueless’ Actor

A little more than two years after Bob Saget unexpectedly passed away, the Full House star’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, has reportedly started dating again.

Kelly Rizzo confirmed that she is now dating Clueless star Breckin Meyer during the 2024 Grammys viewing party on Sunday, Feb. 4. E! News reports that the new couple made their red carpet debut at Janie’s Fund charity event.

While she is ready to go public about her new romance, Bob Saget’s widow admitted it was difficult for her to get back into dating following her husband’s death. “It took a while,” Rizzo told E! News. “To get to the point where I’m like, ‘OK, I think he’d be happy with it.’”

Rizzo also said that she received approval of some sort from Bob Saget’s three daughters, Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer, to start dating again. “It just meant so much to have their blessing,” she explained. “They’re just angels. And to have them support is so meaningful.”

Although she previously stated that she didn’t need permission per se from Bob Saget’s daughters, having blessings from those who know the late comedian best was very important to her.

“I’d love to think that Bob would want me to be happy too,” she told Fox News Digital in Dec. 2023. “But to hear it from them is just a totally different level. And it meant the world just to hear, ‘Hey, we trust you. We love you. We know you’re going to do what’s right, and we want you to be happy.’”

Rizzo went on to add, “To continually have their support – I couldn’t ask for a greater gift.“

Kelly Rizzo and Bob Saget were married from 2018 until his death in early 2022. He shared his daughters with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

Kelly Rizzo Recently Recalled Her Last Christmas With Bob Saget

While continuing to speak to Fox News Digital, Kelly Rizzo reflected on her last Christmas with Bob Saget.

“We were so fortunate that we got to have that last Christmas together,” Rizzo explained. “It was such a special time. My family was so happy to have him, and it was just this beautiful time that we all had.”

Rizzo also recalled all the little things Bob Saget appreciated during the holiday. “He was so excited for turkey,” she laughed, noting he believed he made the best turkey ever. “He really didn’t know what he was doing, but it always ended up great.”

Not only after the holiday Bob Saget headed on the road for his stand-up comedy tour. He passed away the night after his performance in Miami, Florida. The Orange County Cheif Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Saget died as a result of “blunt head trauma.”