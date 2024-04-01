‘Boardwalk Empire’ Star Michael Stuhlbarg Attacked by Homeless Man With Rock

Boardwalk Empire star Michael Stuhlbarg is currently recovering after he was attacked by a homeless with a rock over the weekend.

According to TMZ, the incident occurred on Sunday, March 31. Stuhlbarg was jogging in Manhattan around 7:45 p.m. when he was struck in the back of his head. When he looked down, the actor noticed a rock lying beside him.

Michael Stuhlbarg chased the man to the front of the Russian Consulate on East 91st, and that was when authorities intervened. The man allegedly responsible for the injury was identified as 27-year-old Xavier Israel.

A person who witnessed the ordeal came forward and said they saw Israel pick up the rock and throw it at Stuhlbarg.

Israel was taken into custody by authorities without any other incident. He has been charged with assault.

The New York Post also reports that Israel was previously arrested for two assaults and a robbery in Jan. 2022. He was caught on surveillance camera footage beating up and stealing the wallet of a good Samaritan, who had given him a coat.

The homeless man also allegedly assaulted two more victims inside Central Park that same year.

The media outlet further reports that the attack on Stuhlbarg took place just two miles from where his Boardwalk Empire character, Arnold Rothstein, was fatally shot.

Although he sustained bruising and pain from the attack, Michael Stuhlbarg refused any medical attention.

Michael Struhlbarg Will Be Starring in the Broadway Play ‘Patriots’

Meanwhile, Michael Struhlbarg is preparing to star in the Broadway play Patriots. The play is from Peter Morgan, who is the creator of the famed Netflix series The Crown.

According to its description, the play takes place in 1991 following the fall of the Soviet Union. “The new Russia belongs to its oligarchs,” the description reads. “And no one is more powerful than billionaire Boris Berezovsky.”

When a successor to President Boris Yeltsin is needed, Berezovsky looks to the deputy mayor of St. Petersburg, Vladimir Putin, to become the next leader of Russia.

“But soon Putin’s ruthless rise threatens Berezovsky,” the description continues. “Setting off a riveting, near-Shakespearea confrontation between the two powerful, fatally flawed men.”

Michael Stuhlbarg is starring in the play as Berezovsky. Will Keen is reprising his role as Putin. Others who star in the play are Luke Thallon, Stella Baker, Ronald Guttman, and Alex Hurt. The play will take place on the stage of the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.