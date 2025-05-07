‘Boardwalk Empire’ Star Accused Of Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend And Attacking Her With Cinder Block

Authorities accuse Michael Pitt, most well-known for his role in ‘Boardwalk Empire,’ of sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend and hitting her with several objects.

According to a report by the New York Post, police arrested the Dawson’s Creek actor on Friday. He has also appeared in ‘The Dreamers,’ ‘Funny Games,’ and the ‘Hannibal’ TV series. Pitt was arraigned on two counts of first-degree sexual abuse. He reportedly faces multiple charges for four incidents that occurred between April 2020 and August 2021.

The outlet cites court documents explaining that the incidents took place at Pitt’s home with his ex-girlfriend. He reportedly fondled his ex. On a separate occasion, he sexually assaulted her and struck her with a chunk of wood.

Prosecutors reportedly allege that Pitt also assaulted his ex with a cinderblock in June 2021 and strangled her in August of the same year. According to a report by TMZ, the actor has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He posted bail, and authorities have released him from custody.

Per the New York Post, the ‘Seven Psychopaths’ actor has had previous run-ins with the law. He was arrested and charged back in July 2022 for assault and petty larceny. Pitt was accused of hitting a man multiple times before taking his phone. The outlet also explains that after being charged, Pitt was accused of ‘throwing items at people’ from a rooftop. This behavior reportedly landed the actor in hospital.

The ‘Boardwalk Empire’ Star’s Attorney Believes The Case Will Be Dismissed

According to Variety, Jason Goldman, Pitt’s attorney, blasted the accusations as “baseless.” He reportedly told the outlet, “Unfortunately, we live in a world where somebody like Mr. Pitt — an accomplished professional who would never so much as contemplate these crimes — can be arrested on the uncorroborated word of an unhinged individual. In reality, this baseless claim is suspiciously raised some four or five years after the alleged incident, at a time when the two parties were in a completely consensual and voluntary relationship. This case will be dismissed.”

Michael Pitt is due back in court on June 17, 2025.