Russell Brand Granted Bail After Appearing in London Court on Assault Charges

Russell Brand has been released on bail by a London judge following charges of rape and sexual assault.

Videos by Suggest

The 49-year-old comedian and actor arrived at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Friday at approximately 9:30 a.m. local time, dressed in a dark denim shirt, blue jeans, and sunglasses.

#RussellBrand is in Court this morning, charged with rape, indecent assault and sexual assault.



They relate to four separate women, with the alleged incidents taking place 1999-2005.



Brand says he’s “never” been a rapist, nor engaged in “non-consensual activity”👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/jRNwmukEwG — Matt Hutchinson (@matthutch1) May 2, 2025

Brand entered the London dock at 10:00 a.m., speaking only to confirm his name, address, and date of birth before Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring, according to The Telegraph.

After a brief 12-minute hearing, Goldspring granted Brand bail and scheduled his next court appearance for May 30 at London’s Central Criminal Court, commonly known as “The Old Bailey.”

Russell Brand was Formally Charged Last Month

Brand was formally charged by London’s Metropolitan Police on April 4, following allegations from four women. The accusations claim that Brand committed sexual assaults in England between 1999 and 2005.

One woman alleges she was raped in 1999 in a town in southern England. Meanwhile, another claims Russell Brand sexually assaulted and orally raped her in London in 2004.

“The women who have made reports continue to receive support from specially trained officers,” Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy explained at the time. “The Met’s investigation remains open and detectives ask anyone who has been affected by this case, or anyone who has any information, to come forward and speak with police.”

In 2023, a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4’s current affairs program Dispatches revealed accusations against Brand by five women, including one who was 16 at the time. The alleged incidents are said to have occurred between 2006 and 2013.

Meanwhile, Brand had denied all of the allegations.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.