‘Blue’s Clues’ Star Steve Burns Breaks Silence on ‘Quiet on Set’ Documentary

Many people are still in shock over the revelations made in the Quiet on the Set documentary. For those not in the know, the documentary uncovers a long history of abuse and sexual assault at the Nickelodeon children’s network in the 1990s and early 2000s. Following the release of the documentary, former Nickelodeon star, Steve Burns broke his silence about the ordeal.

“I don’t have any particular insight into any of that. I’m coming to it much the same as anyone else, with horror and heartbreak. It’s just terrible to watch it unfold. I don’t know what else to say, other than that it’s heartbreaking,” he said via TMZ.

“It’s got to be so unfathomably painful. The fact that this is now what everyone’s talking about at the water cooler, it just breaks my heart.”

Steve Burns Does Check-In Amid Chilling Documentary

As you can imagine, many of the viewers of the documentary are still triggered by the findings. Amid the backlash, Burns stepped in. Burns, host of the former Nick Jr. show Blue’s Clues, did a check-in with all of his followers on TikTok.

“Hey, I’m checking in. Tell me what’s going on,” Burns said in the video.

Similar to how he used to do on Blue’s Clues, Burns stared into the camera for about a minute. Seemingly allowing TikTok viewers to express their thoughts – either out loud or in the comment section. Then he gave his reply.

“Okay. Alright, well, it’s good to hear from you. You look great, by the way,” he said.

Former Child Star Slams Dan Schneider

Another employee under fire in the documentary is television super producer Dan Schneider. Schneider served as producer on several hit Nickelodeon shows such as The Amanda Show, All That, and a myriad of others.

In the documentary, Schneider is exposed for not only being inappropriate with underage actors. He is also accused of producing television segments with children that had sexual undertones.

Following the release of the documentary Schneider apologized for his actions, but one former Nickelodeon actor Bryan Hearne isn’t buying it.

“The thing about his interview as a whole is, I just thought it was funny,” Hearne said. “If I could be candid, Dan was an actor before all of this, so I think that he brushed off some chops and gave us a nice performance.”