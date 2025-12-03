Blues Brothers Legend Dead at 84: Son Confirms Death of Steve Cropper

Steve Cropper, a musician on classic Stax Records songs and Blues Brothers recordings, has died. He was 84.

Variety reported Cropper’s Wednesday death after speaking with the guitar legend’s son Cameron.

Cropper played with Booker T. & the M.G.’s, who in turn played with iconic Stax acts like Otis Redding, Wilson Pickett and Sam & Dave. With Booker T. & the M.G.’s, he played on one of the most iconic rock songs of all time, “Green Onions.” He also played on of essential Redding recordings, including “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay,” “Try a Little Tenderness,” “These Arms of Mine” and “Stand by Me.”

Cropper also performed the guitar part for Sam & Dave’s “Soul Man,” before later playing on The Blues Brothers’ hit cover. The revered musician served as a guitarist in the energetic soul act led by John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd throughout its heyday. He played on the popular album Briefcase Full of Blues and went on to soundtrack/star in the 1980s comedy film The Blues Brothers.

Cropper’s legendary chops were highly sought after by many other artists in the decades following his Stax run. He would appear on albums from music’s top-tier acts like: John Lennon, Dolly Parton, Ringo Starr, Etta James, B.B. King, Wynonna Judd, Jimmy Buffett, Alabama, Paul Simon, Art Garfunkel, Rod Stewart, Peter Frampton, Chicago, Wayne Newton, John Oates, Harry Nilsson, Roy Orbison, John Prine, Leon Russell and Richie Havens.

Cropper’s cause of death was not disclosed. No memorial details have been made public as of press time. He survived by his wife Angel and four children.