Blake Shelton Joined Gwen Stefani On Stage And We Can’t Get Enough Of The Video

Gwen Stefani wrapped up her Vegas residency with a little help from her husband Blake Shelton. The country star joined Stefani onstage to duet their hit song “Happy Anywhere.” The “Just A Girl” singer posted clips of the performance on Instagram with the caption, “@blakeshelton thank u for making my last #justagirlvegas show even more epic last night.”

The residency, titled Gwen Stefani – Just A Girl, was set to end spring of 2020, but the final eight shows were postponed due to the pandemic. “Sometimes it’s just best to keep it simple and short so all i have to say is THANKYOU to everyone who made this an incredible chapter of my life,” Stefani said in a separate post.

This isn’t the first time Shelton has made an appearance at her shows. He has made regular visits to sing with Stefani. During a performance, last month, the “God’s Country” singer introduced her as “Gwen Shelton.” The couple announced their engagement in October 2020 on Instagram and wed July 3, 2021, in a small ceremony on Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch.

Shelton’s Love Song For Stefani

The couple is continuing their lovefest with a track from Shelton’s upcoming album, Body Language Deluxe, out December 3. The song, titled “We Can Reach the Stars,” is a vow song that he wrote for their wedding.

“Gwen and I decided we were going to write our own vows for the wedding, but I decided to surprise her by writing a song instead,” he said in a statement shared with People. “I reached out to my buddy Craig Wiseman, who is a world-class songwriter, to help me write and structure something that would stand the test of time.”

“I’m really proud of ‘We Can Reach the Stars’ and I’m really honored to be with her,” he continued. “That’s why we got married in the first place. That’s why we wear rings… because we want everyone to know. I’m thrilled to share this song with the world.”