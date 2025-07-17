Blake Lively Requests Protective Order Ahead of Her Deposition Against Justin Baldoni

With her deposition set for later this month, Blake Lively has requested a protective order against Justin Baldoni.

According to legal documents obtained by PEOPLE, Lively’s legal team filed a motion requesting that Judge Lewis J. Liman enter a protective order directing defendants to take her upcoming deposition at a redacted location. The legal team then asked that all attendees at the deposition be identified in advance.

Blake Lively’s legal team further requested that the judge block Baldoni and his legal team from selecting the deposition location. Her team alleged that Baldoni’s has “not denied that their intent is to manufacture a harassing publicity stunt by requiring Ms. Lively to parade through paparazzi or by inviting unknown attendees to the deposition, including members of the media or social media influencers, or any other number of abusive tactics.”

“Since virtually the inception of this litigation, Defendants have used even the prospect of Ms. Lively’s deposition to generate press interest.”

Lively previously accused Baldoni of sexually harassing her on the It Ends With Us set. She then claimed that he was involved in a smear campaign against her following the film’s release.

Justin Baldoni’s Legal Team Responds to Blake Lively’s Deposition Requests

Responding to Lively’s legal team’s requests, Justin Baldoni’s lawyers wrote in a letter to Judge Liman that they opposed the actress’ motion. They also argued she is using her “celebrity status” to dictate and control the deposition.

“Lively is a plaintiff who has hurled serious allegations of misconduct against the Wayfarer Parties,” the letter read. “Like all defendants, the Wayfarer Parties are entitled to depose Lively to develop evidence crucial to their defense. They are also entitled to choose the location of the deposition, which they did.”

The request occurred two months after Baldoni’s lead attorney, Bryan Freedman, said Madison Square Garden should host a watch party for the upcoming deposition.

“Since Ms. Lively is open to testifying, let’s make it count,” he said. “Hold the deposition at MSG, sell tickets or stream it, and donate every dollar to organizations helping victims of domestic abuse.”