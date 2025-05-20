Justin Baldoni’s Attorney Wants to Sell Tickets to Blake Lively Deposition

Following the news that Blake Lively is open to testifying in her legal battle against Justin Baldoni, her It Ends With Us co-star’s legal team has an idea of how to get a bigger audience for the courtroom event.

While speaking to People earlier this month, Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, said Madison Square Garden should host a watch party for the upcoming deposition.

“Since Ms. Lively is open to testifying, let’s make it count,” he said. “Hold the deposition at MSG, sell tickets or stream it, and donate every dollar to organizations helping victims of domestic abuse.”

Freedman further shared that his client will take the stand in the upcoming trial, which is scheduled for March 2026. However, there will not be cameras inside the courtroom.

“Justin will be testifying,” he confirmed.

Responding to Lively’s testimony confirmation, Freedman said, “She has been testifying since the moment she auditioned for this part. And if she is suddenly now willing to sit for a deposition, I am available. How does tomorrow morning work for her?”

Freedman also criticized Lively, accusing her of using her celebrity network to form a narrative that supports her.

“Although obviously uncomfortable for the Lively parties, the truth is not a distraction. The truth has been clearly shown through unedited receipts, documents, and real-life footage. More to come,” he pointed out. “Blake was the one who brought her high-profile friends into this situation without concern for their own personal or public backlash. As the truth shows, she used her ‘dragons’ to manipulate Justin at every turn.”

Blake Lively’s Attorney Also Spoke About Her Testifying Against Justin Baldoni

Meanwhile, Lively’s attorney Mike Gottlieb confirmed that the actress will testify during the March 2026 trial.

“The ultimate moment for a plaintiff’s story to be told is at trial,” he told People. “We expect that to be the case here [with Lively]. So we would, of course, expect her to be a witness at her trial. Of course, she’s going to testify.”

Gottlieb also said Blake Lively would not be the only one to testify against Justin Baldoni.

“There are individuals that were witnesses to or experienced misconduct that is relevant to Ms. Lively’s claims,” he noted. “We expect their testimony, particularly about what took place on set, will come out through live witness testimony.”

Lively’s legal team further stated that their case against Baldoni will rely on “evidence.” They will present documentation and statements from producers, Sony Pictures, and witnesses.

Gottlieb did not reveal whether Blake’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, would be testifying.