Blake Lively Made a ‘Threat’ Involving Taylor Swift, Justin Baldoni Claims as ‘It Ends With Us’ Lawsuit Escalates

Blake Lively allegedly used her friendship with pop icon Taylor Swift to threaten her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

Baldoni, who starred and directed the film, launched a website dedicated to defending himself from Lively’s sexual harassment allegations. He posted screenshots of the text messages and emails between him and the actress. Among the text exchanges featured Lively making a “veiled threat” that involved Swift.

Baldoni claimed that Lively threatened to withhold approval for the It Ends With Us trailer if she didn’t get extra time to work on a cut of the film with her personal editor. Lively allegedly threatened to “change her mind” about speaking to Swift about using her 2020 song “My Tears Ricochet” in the film.

“Blake is calling Taylor to approve the song,” a Sony executive wrote to Baldoni. “She of course just reached out saying she is asking for time with [REDACTED] her editor. We know it was conditional on signing contract – but asking if you will reconsider – so [REDACTED] can release this trailer and Blake does not change her me re calling Taylor Swift.”

Baldoni pointed out that he and his team had agreed to Lively’s demands to move forward with the plans. The exchange allegedly occurred in Mahy 2024, just a few months before the theatrical release of It Ends With Us.

Taylor Swift was dragged into the lawsuit between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni late last month. According to Baldoni, Lively used Swift and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, to intimidate him at a meeting about her edits to a rooftop scene in It Ends With Us.

Baldoni shared in his lawsuit that Swift showed up to the meeting between him, Lively, and Reynolds. She allegedly made the actor feel as though he “needed to comply” with Lively’s direction for the script.

A source told the Daily Mail that Swift never planned to attend the meeting. The whole situation has allegedly made her take a step back from her friendship with Lively.

“For the time being, she is taking a step back from Blake because she doesn’t want to get tangled in this more than she already has,” the insider explained. “Which is far more than she ever needed to be. Her friends also think that Blake’s ‘I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have dragons’ text to Justin was uncool and unnecessary because she was essentially used as an intimidation tactic. She was referred to as some kind of pet or possession.”

The source further pointed out that Swift shouldn’t be involved in the situation at all. “She was only going over to visit Blake and Ryan with the understanding that the meeting would be over.”

A second insider further shared that Swift had “politely” backed away from it all. “She is conscious of her own image,” they added. “And hates that she was even mentioned.”

Baldoni is now going after Lively, Reynolds, and Lively’s publicist Leslie Sloan for $400 million.