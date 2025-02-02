Justin Baldoni Launches Major Attack Strategy Against Blake Lively

Continuing to fight against Blake Lively’s sexual harassment allegations, Justin Baldoni launches a major attack strategy against his It Ends With Us co-star.

The actor/filmmaker has created a new website dedicated to his legal battle with Lively. In late December 2024, the actress filed a sexual harassment complaint against him. He has since filed a lawsuit against her, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and her publicist, Leslie Sloane. He is also suing The New York Times for posting Lively’s allegations.

Justin Baldoni’s website features the amended complaint against Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sloane, and Sloane’s firm Vision PR, Inc.

“The following is not a story the Wayfarer Parties ever wished to tell,” the lawsuit states. “Unfortunately, Blake Lively (“Lively”) has unequivocally left them with no choice, not only to set the record straight in response to Lively’s accusations and The New York Times Company’s maliciously and recklessly propagated falsehoods, but also to put the spotlight on the parts of Hollywood that they have dedicated their careers to being the antithesis of. That task was always going to be an uphill battle. They never imagined they would encounter it to this degree.”

The legal documents further state that had Lively chosen to “merely ride out the self-inflicted press catastrophe she faced in August 2024,” the public would have likely moved on and never know the truth about her.”

Along with the lawsuit, Justin Baldoni posted a timeline of “relevant events.”

This shows emails and text messages between him and Blake Lively throughout the It Ends With Us production.

Justin Baldoni’s Lawsuit Alleges Blake Lively Used ‘Threats and Extortions’

Baldoni and his legal team then reveal how Lively “deliberately and systemically robbed” the actor and Wayfarer Studios of their movie, It Ends With Us.

The lawsuit accuses Lively of using “threats and extortion to relegate the colleagues she once highly praised to a basement to sit out their own premiere.” She then enjoyed the spotlight of the premiere and afterparty that was co-financed by Wayfarer and Sony.

“She would have gotten away with these things and more, because Baldoni, focused entirely on seeing the film succeed, would have held his tongue,” the lawsuit alleged. “As he had through the year and a half that Lively tormented him, his family, and his partners.”

The lawsuit further alleged that Lively could not “tolerate her publicly tainted image” which was “entirely her own making.”

Baldoni further shared that Lively tried to force the Wayfarer team to speak out using a statement she had prepared. He believed that was “extorting them to take accountability” in defense of her actions. She then prepared to “publicly attack” Baldoni. He claimed that she falsely accused him of sexually harassing her on the It Ends With Us set.

Baldoni also stated in his complaint that Lively worked with the “equally powerful” The New York Times for her allegations. They prepared a “false and damaging narrative to deploy against the Wayfarer Parties.”

“The Wayfarer Parties now have no choice but to fight back armed only with the truth—and the mountain of concrete evidence disproving Lively’s allegations,” the lawsuit added. “Heartbreakingly, a film that Baldoni envisioned years ago would honor the survivors of domestic violence by telling their story, with the lofty goal of making a positive impact in the world, has now been overshadowed beyond recognition solely as a result of Lively’s actions and cruelty.”