Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni’s Heated Argument on ‘It Ends With Us’ Set Captured on Video

A newly released eyewitness video shows Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni appearing to have a heated dispute on the set of It Ends With Us. The footage is leaving onlookers divided as to whether it was a full-blown argument or much ado about nothing.

A video obtained by TMZ on Monday captured the co-stars conversing outside a New Jersey restaurant during a break between takes. Lively was seen conversing with Baldoni, animatedly gesturing as she stepped back from him.

In response, Baldoni waved his hands, engaging with her in the discussion. Lively concluded the interaction by saying “OK” to Baldoni before they both walked away.

Of course, the footage found its way across the internet, including Reddit.

The eyewitness who shared the clip, originally posted on Instagram, alleged the onscreen duo were “arguing.” However, TMZ later clarified that the two were neither arguing nor even upset with one another.

A source present on set that day clarified the rumor, revealing to the outlet that the actors were merely engaged in conversation between takes.

“Blake and Justin were not upset with each other, and there’s no drama that day—they were in between takes, and simply talking,” the insider told TMZ.

An eyewitness not involved in the production remarked that Lively was frequently spotted around the set, often sporting a somber look. Lively’s demeanor makes sense given the film’s heavy domestic violence theme.

Internet Sleuths Weigh in on Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni’s ‘Heated Argument’

Indeed, denizens of Reddit seem to think the footage showed a pretty mundane scene.

“This just looks like a conversation between two people who use their hands to gesture. Perhaps there is something going on but honestly this video proves nothing,” one user wrote.

“To me it feels like rehearsing some kind of gesture for the film. He gestures with his hands and she sort of repeats it,” a second user added.

However, one can’t help but wonder if the real drama was happening off-camera. Most of the cast unfollowed Justin Baldoni on Instagram and notably did not participate in any press events with him, not even during the film’s premiere.

At the NYC premiere, Lively graced the red carpet alongside husband Ryan Reynolds, 47, and Hugh Jackman, 55. Meanwhile, Baldoni arrived separately with his wife, Emily, 40.

Rumor has it that clashing creative differences resulted in two versions of the film… one at the request of Lively. “There was a fracture among the filmmakers in the post-production process, wherein two different cuts of the movie emerged”, an insider told The Hollywood Reporter.

It remains unclear how the supposed on-set tension might affect a possible sequel ( the novel in the book series is titled It Starts With Us)