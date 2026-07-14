Former Child Star Blake Garrett’s Cause of Death Revealed

Less than six months after How to Eat Fried Worms star Blake Garrett suddenly passed away at the age of 33, more details about the former child actor’s death have surfaced.

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According to autopsy documents from the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, obtained by E! News, Garrett died of acute fentanyl toxicity, or an accidental drug overdose.

The autopsy confirmed that the late actor had died while residing in a sober living house in Tulsa, Oklahoma. His death has been ruled an accident.

Garrent’s mother, Carol, previously told TMZ that she believed his death was accidental. The late actor’s loved one also pointed out that he was living a “really good life” over the past several years. She said he had even turned his life around, becoming sober three years ago.

Carol then revealed that her son’s death occurred just after he went to the hospital for intense pain. He was diagnosed with shingles while being hospitalized.

She further stated that she believed her son may have been self-medicated at the time of his death because of the rash.

The Former Child Star Had a Short-Lived Acting Career

Garrett appeared in the hit children’s film How to Eat Fried Worms in 2006.

“I play the bully’s henchman,” he explained at the time. “There were rows of bicycles, and they let me have first pick. There was one scene where we were riding on a gravel road and got to slide to a stop. The guys who could ride worked on that scene. “

Garrett then shared, “They had a camera on the ground, and in one scene, I slid, and gravel hit the camera. They really liked that shot, and that’s the one they used in the movie.”

The cast scored Best Young Ensemble in a Feature Film at the Young Artists Awards in 2007.

Garrett later appeared in the arena show Barney’s Colorful World International Tour. He was also in several stage productions, such as Grease, The Wizard of Oz, and Annie.

He didn’t appear in any other on-screen productions, seemingly quitting his acting career.