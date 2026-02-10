actor-blake-garrett-has-died

Blake Garrett, a former child actor best known for his role in How to Eat Fried Worms, has passed away. He was 33 years old.

Videos by Suggest

Garrett’s mother, Carol, revealed to TMZ that he died on Sunday and the family is still waiting on autopsy results to determine the cause. However, she also stated he had emergency surgery in Oklahoma days before his unexpected death.

Carol further shared that her son had experienced intense pain and was diagnosed with shingles. He was also self-medicating to cope with the pain. She believes his death may have been accidental.

The late actor’s mother then said he had been living a “really good life” in Tulsa, Oklahoma, over the past three years. He had been turning things around after becoming sober.

Born in Dallas, Texas, Garrett went into acting at an early age, appearing in various local stage productions. When he was 10, the actor appeared in the arena show “Barney’s Colorful World International Tour.”

He then starred in How to Eat Fried Worms, which earned him a Young Artist Award for Best Young Ensemble Cast.

The Late Actor Once Detailed His ‘How to Eat Fried Worms’ Role

In a 2006 interview with The Oklahoman, Garrett discussed his role in How to Eat Fried Worms.

“I play the bully’s henchman,” he explained. “There were rows of bicycles, and they let me have first pick. There was one scene where we were riding on a gravel road and got to slide to a stop. The guys who could ride worked on that scene. “

He further shared, “They had a camera on the ground, and in one scene, I slid, and gravel hit the camera. They really liked that shot, and that’s the one they used in the movie.”

According to his IMDb, Garrett didn’t appear in any other productions, seemingly quitting his acting career.