television-actor-rushed-to-er-after-on-set-injury

An internationally beloved actor was injured while filming an action scene for the upcoming season of his hit TV show.

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On July 8, 10Asia reported that South Korean actor Cha Woo-min injured his rib and hand while filming an intense fight scene for the upcoming second season of Study Group. He was taken to the emergency room, where his injuries were treated.

Fortunately, the 25-year-old proved he’s just as resilient as the characters he plays. He’s since made a full recovery and is back on set, ready to take on whatever fight scenes come his way.

That same day, Cha Woo-min’s agency, JUST Entertainment, confirmed the injury, describing it as minor.

“Immediately after the accident, [Cha Woo Min] went to the hospital to be checked as a precautionary measure, and tests found that there were no major issues,” the agency explained, per Soompi. “He is currently carrying out his filming schedule as planned.”

JUST Entertainment also noted that the accident occurred earlier this month and confirmed there were no fractures.

Actor Cha Woo-min. (Photo by iMBC/Imazins via Getty Images)

Cha Woo-min is currently filming the TVING original series Study Group 2. The high school action drama follows Yoon Ga-min (played by Hwang Min-hyun), a student who is better at fighting than studying and forms a study group at Yuseong Technical High School, a troubled school.

In the second season, Cha Woo-min plays Pi Han-ul, the top student at Yuseong Technical High School. The season is expected to deliver high-energy action scenes.

Cha Woo-min is also set to star in tvN’s upcoming drama My Bias, My Boss, premiering on August 3.