Country Music Star Confesses That He Just Checked out of Rehab

A fan-favorite country star is newly sober and back on tour after entering rehab earlier this summer.

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At his July 9 concert, Justin Moore told the crowd he had spent 30 days in rehab after his “drinking got out of control,” and was celebrating 31 days of sobriety that night.

At the show in Knoxville, Ill., Moore addressed the speculation about his absence. “I know some of you have probably seen — I know there’s a sign over here that says ‘Welcome back’ — that we’ve been off a while, and there was a lot of speculation, but my drinking got out of control,” he said in the video, posted by Whiskey Riff. “I let down my band and my crew and most importantly God, my family.”

The singer spared no quarter for himself.

“I just became a complete dumbass,” the “You Look Like I Need a Drink” singer added. “But so I just got out of rehab for 30 days. This is my 31st day sober. And I’m gonna try to help as many people from this point forward until my last days on earth, and hopefully set a much better example for my kiddos.”

Country music star Justin Moore recently revealed he went to rehab. (Photo by John Medina/Getty Images)

Moore explained that he shared the update to introduce his 2011 song, “Outlaws Like Me.”

“This is my favorite song that I’ve ever written, and kinda speaks to the one we’re talking about here,” the country star continued. “We’re still gonna party after this, just hang with me. I feel like I’m doing the right thing by my God, and everybody in there told me, ‘Dude, you gotta go use this.’ So here we go.”

Justin Moore Let Country Fans Know He’d Be Stepping Away From Touring For a ‘Short Period’ Last Month

In June, Moore announced he would be pausing his tour for a “short period” to focus on his health.

“This is the right decision for me and my family, and I appreciate everyone’s understanding and support,” the 42-year-old wrote on Instagram at the time. “I look forward to getting back out there later this summer and doing what I love most.”

Last week, Moore announced his return to the stage with a video of himself strutting backstage to LL Cool J’s “Mama Said Knock You Out.” As the lyric “Don’t call it a comeback” plays, a series of upcoming tour dates flashes across the screen.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, please call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). SAMHSA’s National Helpline is free, confidential, and available 24/7.