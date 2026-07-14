Singer-Songwriter’s 12-Year-Old Daughter Was Rushed to Hospital

Country singer-songwriter Rory Feek has revealed that his 12-year-old daughter, Indiana “Indy” Feek, was rushed to the hospital after suffering a serious medical emergency just two weeks after undergoing open-heart surgery.

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Feek shared the frightening experience in a Substack post titled A Wake Up Call, describing the ordeal as one of the most terrifying moments his family has ever faced.

According to Feek, Indiana first complained of a headache before waking during the night and repeatedly vomiting. He and his wife, Rebecca, initially believed she had contracted a stomach virus that had been circulating.

However, the situation quickly became more serious when Indiana passed out after walking back to her bedroom from the bathroom. Feek wrote that he and Rebecca called 911 after they could not wake her. They feared the worst.

Indiana Feek Was Rushed To The Hospital Right Away

Paramedics transported Indiana by ambulance to a hospital in Waco, Texas. After examining her, an emergency room physician ordered her immediate transfer to Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin by helicopter.

Doctors determined that fluid had accumulated around Indiana’s heart following her recent surgery, restricting its ability to pump properly. Surgeons performed emergency surgery to drain the fluid and removed 610 cubic centimeters.

Feek said doctors told the family the inflammation that follows heart surgery can sometimes cause this complication. He also wrote that Indiana’s heart rate returned to normal as soon as surgeons inserted the drain.

Doctors expect her to make a full recovery.

Indiana, who has Down syndrome, underwent open-heart surgery in late June to repair a ventricular septal defect, commonly known as a hole in the heart.

After Feek published photographs and details from Indiana’s hospitalization on his monetized Substack, his estranged adult daughters, Heidi and Hopie Feek, publicly criticized him.

In statements shared on social media, they objected to what Heidi described as the “ongoing exploitation” of their younger sister. They were upset to learn about the medical emergency through social media rather than private communication. Hopie also questioned her father’s decision to photograph Indiana during the emergency and share those images publicly.