Hall of Fame Songwriter Dead at 91: RIP to Joe Melson

Joe Melson, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee whose collaborations with Roy Orbison produced some of rock and country music’s most enduring classics, has died at the age of 91.

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Melson died on July 1, according to a tribute shared by the Roy Orbison estate. The announcement remembered him as the man who recognized Orbison’s extraordinary voice and helped shape a remarkable songwriting partnership.

The Roy Orbison estate honored Melson in a public statement, describing him as “the man who heard, in Roy, a voice the world didn’t know it needed yet.” The tribute said Melson’s belief in Orbison helped launch a partnership that changed popular music.

“We send our love to Joe’s family, and our deepest gratitude for a partnership that gave the world “the Roy Orbison sound.” Rest easy, Joe. Thank you for hearing it first,” the estate continued.

The estate also wrote of how Melson and Orbison met. “In 1959, a young songwriter named Joe Melson tapped on the window of Roy’s car in West Texas.”

“Roy was sitting there, guitar in hand, working out a melody the way he often did. That knock on the glass changed everything. Joe heard something in Roy — a voice built for heartbreak, for the operatic, for songs that didn’t just tell a story but ached.”

Joe Melson Was A Lyrical Powerhouse

Melson co-wrote more than 120 songs with Orbison, including “Only the Lonely,” “Crying,” “Blue Bayou,” “Running Scared,” “Blue Angel,” and “Dream Baby (How Long Must I Dream).”

Although Orbison received much of the public recognition, Melson earned widespread respect within the music industry for his songwriting talent.

In 2018, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inducted him in recognition of a career that influenced generations of artists and songwriters. His songs also earned lasting acclaim, with several becoming Grammy Hall of Fame selections and enduring standards in American popular music.

Melson’s legacy extends far beyond the chart success of the songs he helped create. His work continues to influence songwriters across country, rock, and pop music, while his collaborations with Roy Orbison remain among the most celebrated partnerships in songwriting history.