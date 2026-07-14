Netflix Reveals If ‘The Four Seasons’ Will Return

Netflix has officially decided whether Tina Fey’s vacation comedy, The Four Seasons, gets a late checkout or is being asked to pack its bags.

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The streamer recently announced that the show (an adaptation of Alan Alda’s 1981 film) has been renewed for a third season following its May 2025 premiere. It stars Fey, Will Forte, Steve Carell, Colman Domingo, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Marco Calvani, and Erika Henningsen as a group of couples who take four trips together each year. Each eight-episode season features a new destination every two episodes.

Fey co-created the series with Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield, with Jeff Richmond, Eric Gurian, and David Miner also on board as executive producers. Alan Alda produces alongside Marissa Bregman. Julia Lester and Steven Pasquale round out the recurring cast, while guest stars across the first two seasons include Alda himself, David Tennant, and Chloe Troast.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring a third season of ‘The Four Seasons’ to life,” Fey, Fisher, and Wigfield gushed in a joint statement. “Thank you to everyone who watched. Middle-aged people, LFG!”

“It’s been a joy watching the chaotic, beautiful journey of these lifelong friends,” Netflix’s vice president of U.S. comedy, Tracey Pakosta, added. “Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield have a magical way of blending heart and sharp humor, making us feel like part of the inner circle. Audiences have fallen in love with these characters and this legendary cast’s electric chemistry. We’re thrilled to keep the vacation going for Season 3.”

‘The Four Seasons’ Was an Instant Hit For Netflix

When The Four Seasons debuted on Netflix in May 2025, it made waves. The show landed on the Global Top 10 English TV list. It also racked up an impressive 24.4 million views in its first two weeks. Season 2 kept the momentum going after its May 28, 2026 release, reaching the Top 10 in 56 countries. If that wasn’t enough, it also managed to drag Season 1 back onto the charts for good measure.

(L-R) Erika Henningsen, Marco Calvani, Colman Domingo, Tina Fey, Kerri Kenney-Silver, and Will Forte at Netflix’s ‘The Four Seasons’ Season 2 premiere. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

The Season 3 premiere date hasn’t been revealed yet, but don’t cancel your plans just yet… Seasons 1 and 2 are ready to stream while you wait for the next big adventure to be announced.