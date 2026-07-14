Comedians Tom Segura and Christina P. Divorcing After 18-Year Marriage

It looks like Your Mom’s House might be getting two separate mortgages… Comedian power couple Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky have reportedly split.

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According to TMZ, the comedians, married for 18 years, split within the last few months but remain on good terms.

The former couple has two sons together, Ellis and Julian, born in 2016 and 2018. Segura, 47, and Pazsitzky (who performs as Christina P), 50, co-founded the podcast network YMH Studios and have co-hosted their popular podcast Your Mom’s House since its debut in 2012.

While recent episodes have seen the pair interviewing guests separately, they plan to continue co-hosting the show together. The podcast network also hosts Segura’s show with comedian Bert Kreischer, 2 Bears, 1 Cave. YMH Studios features content from a number of well-known comedians, including Chris DiStefano, Yannis Pappas, Ari Shaffir, Ian Fidance, and Joe DeRosa.

The comedians have been married since 2008.

Comedians Christina Pazsitzky and Tom Segura doing the ‘Your Mom’s House’ podcast in 2015. (Photo by Michael Schwartz/WireImage)

Per IMDb, Segura recently released the second season of his pitch-black comedy series Bad Thoughts on Netflix. Pazsitzky appeared in a Season 2 episode and has two Netflix specials of her own: Christina P: Mother Inferior (2017) and Christina P: Mom Genes (2022). Beyond comedy, she is also the founder of Christina P. Cosmetics.

“They had a special and productive relationship, creating one of the most successful comedy podcast networks in the industry and, more importantly, two kids,” an alleged insider told TMZ. “They are taking different paths moving forward while remaining devoted to their children.”