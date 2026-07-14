ABC Sitcom Icon Keeps Rejecting ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Although hundreds of celebrities have competed on Dancing With the Stars over the years, there’s one ABC sitcom icon who refuses to be on the show.

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During a recent appearance on Bobby Bones’ The Bobbycast, John Stamos revealed that the Dancing With the Stars producers have approached him “every single season” about joining the show. However, he has continuously declined the invitation.

“I said, ‘Stop! Don’t ever ask me again,'” the Full House star said. “I’m never going to do that show.”

Bones, who previously won Season 27, spoke about his experience on the show.

“I’m telling you, you say you want to dance with Emma Slater, and you would learn so much about yourself,” Bones noted. “And your kid would love it if you were doing it too.”

However, Stamos wasn’t having any of it. “What makes that show good is people suffering, and I don’t want to. And looking like fools, you know. Like, they’re breaking their feet, and their calluses…” he trailed off. “I don’t want that.”

Stamos Wouldn’t Be the First ‘Full House’ Castmate to Appear on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Although Stamos remains a “no” to ever appearing on Dancing With the Stars, other Full House franchise castmates have appeared on the hit dance competition series.

Candace Cameron Bure, who played D.J. Tanner on Full House and its spinoff, Full House, appeared on Season 18 of Dancing With the Stars in 2014.

“I had to give it my all because … I really didn’t know how to dance,” Cameron Bure wrote in her book 100 Days of Joy and Strength about the show. “Fortunately, I was paired with a great partner, and I was willing to work my dancing shoes off, and it ended up being a great experience.”

The actress added, “It turns out, I haven’t always known how to rest either. I’ve needed a strong Partner to walk me through the steps and teach me to flow freely with ‘the unforced rhythms of grace.”

Jodie Sweetin, who starred on Full House and Fuller House as Stephanie Tanner, headed to the ballroom for Season 22 in 2016.

“I feel incredibly satisfied with what we did on this show and what we did tonight. We walk away from here on a high note with a perfect score doing an amazing dance,” Sweetin shared following her elimination. “We set goals for ourselves and we met them…”

Sweetin noted, “I came to the show and I didn’t realize the amazing experience that I would have. Walking away from it I just feel really blessed and grateful to have done it.”

Juan Pablo Di Pace, who played Kimmy Gibbler’s husband Fernando Hernandez-Guerrero-Fernandez-Guerrero, also competed on Season 27 in 2018.