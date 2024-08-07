Justin Timberlake DWI Report Reveals New Details About Singer’s Arrest

Music superstar Justin Timberlake found himself in hot water in June. The “Cry Me a River,” artist was arrested for driving under the influence in Long Island, New York. According to NBC News, Timberlake ran through a stop sign before being stopped by the authorities.

Nearly two months later, details are still surfacing about Timberlake’s arrest. And the former NSYNC* star was loaded with more than just alcohol. According to a new report, he had a pocket full of valuables.

Justin Timberlake Had Pocket Full of Valuables During Arrest

“After refusing to take a breathalyzer, Timberlake was placed in handcuffs, put into the backseat of a squad car, and taken to the Sag Harbor Village Police Department — where the young responding officer, Michael Arkinson, took inventory of his property,” Page Six wrote.

“The “Mirrors” singer was reportedly in possession of a vape pen, a pricey Rolex, a gold ring, and a wallet that contained $306 in cash during his arrest, per the Daily Mail.”

Just judging from Timberlake’s mugshot he was pretty visibly intoxicated. The glassy look in his eyes tells you all that you need to know. But as always, there is way more to the story that cannot be expressed through a singular picture. According to New York Post‘s Page Six, Timberlake was spotted taking a sip of someone else’s drink before he was arrested for DUI.

“He was wasted. At one point, just before closing, somebody got up to go to the bathroom and left his drink on the table,” the source told Page Six.

After the patron came back from the bathroom he confronted Timberlake about drinking his cocktail.

“The guy goes, ‘Justin, that’s my drink!’” the source added.

Jessica Biel Gets Candid on Justin

Actress Jessica Biel has been married to Timberlake since 2012.

Biel and Timberlake have been married for 11 years. She is working on new projects, and Timberlake just recently stepped back onto the music scene. And although she says she and Timberlake’s marriage is a constant “work in progress,” she also admits that virtual video calls help to make things easier.

“It’s always a work in progress. It’s constantly trying to find the balance, trying to find the time when we can connect,” Biel said during her appearance on “The View” on May 16.

“Thank goodness for Zoom and FaceTime. For traveling families — well, for everybody, really — but for parents who are gone a lot, that’s been really helpful.”