‘The Voice’ Star Jay Allen Robbed at Gunpoint in Nashville

Former The Voice star Jay Allen revealed that he was robbed at gunpoint while at a grocery store in East Nashville.

Videos by Suggest

In a post on Instagram, the singer opened up about the terrifying experience. He shared photos and a video of him at a gun range.

“I’m ok (besides being out a few bucks),” he reassured in the post’s caption. “But it was a feeling that I couldn’t get over. Even with having a muscular stature and being covered in tattoos, it didn’t matter… He had a gun, and I didn’t. I felt helpless, taken advantage of, and mad at myself more than anything.”

He continued by stating, “I’ve always been on the fence about guns, but today I’m a proud new gun owner. It’s strictly for self-defense, and I will NEVER feel that way again.”

Allen then thanked his friend, veteran Trevor Greer for helping to train him on the gun.

Fans of The Voice alum took to the comment to offer encouraging words after he revealed details about the robbery.

“I can’t imagine how scary that was, I’m so sorry you went through,” one fan wrote. “That but kudos to you for putting action into a solution. I have always believed in our 2nd amendment for those that choose to exercise that right but it wasn’t until I became a mom that I realized I wanted that for myself and for her.”

The fan further wrote, “Keep up with training so you are always familiar. Travis Haley did a podcast on how it takes a lot of compassion to be a responsible gun carrier and it has always stuck with me.”

Another fan then added, “Thank God you are ok. Like you said it can happen to anyone. Stay safe.”



‘The Voice’ Star Jay Allen Previously Opened Up About His New Album ‘Des Moines’

Months before his East Nashville robbery incident, The Voice alum Jay Allen released his latest album Des Moines.

While speaking to the Des Moines Register, Allen opened up about what inspired the album’s title. He stated previously lived in Des Moines with his ex-wife. One morning, she woke him up and told him to move to Nashville.

Although he had previously lived in Georgia as a music director at various churches, he hadn’t thought about living in Nashville. He claimed that God had spoken to him through his ex. He decided to leave for Nashville with a suitcase and guitar.

He has been living in Nashville for 11 years.

“It was that town, Des Moines, where I first got brave and decided you only live life once so go for it,” he explained. “So I wanted to honor Des Moines, honor my home state.”