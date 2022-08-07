Bindi Irwin Shares Precious Nickname Daughter Grace Has For Late Grandfather

Bindi Irwin is keeping Steve Irwin’s legacy alive at the Australia Zoo. She’s also raising his granddaughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Grace is over one year old, and she’s got a pretty darn cute nickname for Steve.

The Australia Zoo And Steve Irwin

Bob and Lyn Irwin opened the Australia Zoo in 1970, and it has passed through generations of the Irwin family ever since. Steve and Terri Irwin took over in the 1990s, and Steve’s success on television brought the zoo new levels of popularity and publicity. Alongside her brother Robert, Steve and Terri’s daughter Bindi grew up at the Australia Zoo. She was even named after Steve’s favorite female crocodile there.

You already know the tragic part of this story. Steve was killed by a stingray in 2006. His public memorial was viewed by over 300 million people worldwide, where a then-six-year-old Bindi gave a moving speech. She’s followed in his footsteps every step of the way and continues to be an ambassador for his mission and the Australia Zoo.

Grace Knows Her Grandfather By A Different Name

The Australia Zoo is currently under construction to improve the Tasmanian devil habitat. The zoo houses a small number of Tasmanian devils, and you can see some pretty cute photos on its official website. Something else cute? Bindi took Grace out for a walk where she recognized the man on the “Crikey, we’re under construction” signs.

The video of Grace is adorable. Bindi writes, “Grace’s favourite part? Visiting Grandpa Crocodile. All the love.” That’s right: Grace calls her grandfather “Grandpa Crocodile.” You have to think Steve would have loved that. Chandler Powell, her father, rightly points out: “Her little wave gets me every time.”

The comments are dripping with love and supportive messages. One user sums up what makes the little moment important: “Oh my goodness Bindi this is beyond special! Grace Warrior’s connection and love for your dad is so evident! This is one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever seen. My heart is so full from this pure and loving moment. Thank you for sharing this with all of us.” It’s lovely to know that Steve is making an impact on his granddaughter’s life even from beyond the grave.

Many Cute Photos

Both Bindi and Powell regularly post photos of their daughter on Instagram. In a recent birthday post, we learned Grace’s nickname for Terri is “Bunny.”

It seems Steve isn’t the only one with a sweet nickname. Steve’s impact extends well beyond the walls of the Australia Zoo, and Bindi ensures his mission (both as an activist and a grandfather) will live on for another generation.

